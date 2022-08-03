Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township

Read on lptv.org
Related
lptv.org
One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Morrill in Morrison County
One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Morrison County near Morrill. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call in Buckman Township, and when they arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road...
Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
knsiradio.com
Royalton Man Taken To St. Cloud Hospital Following Tuesday Crash
(KNSI) – A Royalton man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance after a two-vehicle crash in Buckman Township Tuesday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Travis Winscher was reversing into a driveway, with a portion of his vehicle still hanging out onto Nature Road near 290th Avenue. An oncoming car driven by 37-year-old Nathaniel Shanche of Milaca collided with the vehicle on the driver’s side and pushed it into the ditch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royalton Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
MORRILL -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Nature Road west of Morrill in Buckmann Township. Fifty-one-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton was backing his vehicle into a driveway when it was struck on...
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
lptv.org
Crow Wing County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Brainerd Man Following Chase
A Brainerd man with several outstanding felonies has been arrested and is in custody following a foot chase on August 2nd. According to the press release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, deputies attempted to arrest 42-year-old Michael Payne of Brainerd due to multiple felony warrants against him. Upon arriving to 7018 Hilltop View Road near South Long Lake, Payne fled the residence on foot. A chase ensued, leading to Payne’s capture and arrest near the water’s edge of South Long Lake. Deputies took Payne into custody at Crow Wing County Jail with no incident.
myklgr.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
fox9.com
Bear dies after being struck by motorcycle on Minnesota road
PILLAGER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear was killed when it was hit by a motorcyclist near Pillager, Minnesota, on Monday. The Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the motorcyclist collided with the bear on County Road 34 north of Pillager. The motorcyclist suffered some scrapes and a broken wrist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
fox9.com
28-hour-long Meeker County standoff ends with arrest for terroristic threats
DASSEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A standoff with authorities in Meeker County ended with the arrest of one person on a warrant for felony threats of violence. According to the Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, at about 5:30 p.m. Monday deputy Tony Brandt responded to a person that was threatening to kill his mother.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Minnesota Family Shocked To See Over 100 Random Goats In Their Backyard
For those of us that live in the Northland, we are used to seeing animals everywhere from people's dogs to bears, but goats not so much. Speaking of bears good thing school is out because I saw a huge black bear run across woodland avenue yesterday looking like he was coming from the UMD campus. Yikes!
fox9.com
Minnesota woman denied morning-after pill by pharmacist wins $25K
(FOX 9) - In a landmark case, a jury found a Minnesota pharmacy didn't discriminate against a woman who was denied the morning-after pill in 2019, but the jury did award her $25,000. The lawsuit, which was filed in December 2019, alleged McGregor Pharmacy (formerly Thrift White) violated the Minnesota...
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
lptv.org
Essentia Health Holds Job Fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd
No matter where you go today, you will see sign after sign reading “help wanted.” Essentia Health had an open job fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday in the hopes of employing more residents throughout the Brainerd, Baxter, and Crosslake areas. The job fair was...
lptv.org
Toys For Kids Getting the World Out at Crow Wing County Fair
To help out kids in the southern Brainerd Lakes Region, the Marine Corps League Heartland Detachment started Toys for Kids. The local organization is at the Crow Wing County Fair to call on businesses and the public for donations. The community service project is conducted annually during the Thanksgiving and...
Comments / 0