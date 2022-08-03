Channel 2 gets an inside look at how metro school prepare for the first day of school

ATLANTA — As students head back to school across the metro, Channel 2 Action News got an inside look at an Atlanta school before their doors opened for students.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez went to Scott Elementary School in northwest Atlanta, where he learned the work does not stop through the summer break.

Estevez met kindergarten teacher Charteva Cook, who explained the importance of teaching the youngest students.

“You can make a big impact on their learning at this age. A lot of people say it’s the hardest grade, but I love it,” Cook said.

In the cafeteria, Monique Ivey teared up as she explained the responsibility of making sure students get a balanced meal and a friendly face each day.

“Sometimes, this is their home,” Ivey said. “When you prepare that food, you want to prepare it with love. ... You don’t want to put nothing in that food that isn’t love.”

Ivey told Estevez that school is the only place some students get a fully balanced meal. Because of that, they prepare the larger meals to serve on Mondays and Fridays for when the children are going into and coming out of the weekend.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL STORIES:

Assistant Principal Lami Ojezua expressed the excitement among staff not only to have students back to in-person learning, but to have the families involved in the building, too.

“A lot of our parents are always very excited to come into our buildings, see the teachers, and interact with each other. We are really looking forward to this year because we’ve missed our families,” Ojezua said.

She also told Estevez they are taking precautions both when it comes to COVID-19 and security, realizing both are top of mind for families.

“What do you want parents to know about those safety drills?” Estevez asked Ojezua.

“We are fully prepared. We have our officers along with our teachers and staff in faculty meetings prepared. They are preparing the students for those drills, and we will continue throughout the school year,” Ojezua said.

Clayton County makes big changes to keep guns out of school and keep kids safe The Clayton County Schools superintendent said safety is their top priority.

©2022 Cox Media Group