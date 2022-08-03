ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Channel 2 gets an inside look at how metro school prepare for the first day of school

By Jorge Estevez, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X35bx_0h3lIo3P00

ATLANTA — As students head back to school across the metro, Channel 2 Action News got an inside look at an Atlanta school before their doors opened for students.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez went to Scott Elementary School in northwest Atlanta, where he learned the work does not stop through the summer break.

Estevez met kindergarten teacher Charteva Cook, who explained the importance of teaching the youngest students.

“You can make a big impact on their learning at this age. A lot of people say it’s the hardest grade, but I love it,” Cook said.

In the cafeteria, Monique Ivey teared up as she explained the responsibility of making sure students get a balanced meal and a friendly face each day.

“Sometimes, this is their home,” Ivey said. “When you prepare that food, you want to prepare it with love. ... You don’t want to put nothing in that food that isn’t love.”

Ivey told Estevez that school is the only place some students get a fully balanced meal. Because of that, they prepare the larger meals to serve on Mondays and Fridays for when the children are going into and coming out of the weekend.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL STORIES:

Assistant Principal Lami Ojezua expressed the excitement among staff not only to have students back to in-person learning, but to have the families involved in the building, too.

“A lot of our parents are always very excited to come into our buildings, see the teachers, and interact with each other. We are really looking forward to this year because we’ve missed our families,” Ojezua said.

She also told Estevez they are taking precautions both when it comes to COVID-19 and security, realizing both are top of mind for families.

“What do you want parents to know about those safety drills?” Estevez asked Ojezua.

“We are fully prepared. We have our officers along with our teachers and staff in faculty meetings prepared. They are preparing the students for those drills, and we will continue throughout the school year,” Ojezua said.

Clayton County makes big changes to keep guns out of school and keep kids safe The Clayton County Schools superintendent said safety is their top priority.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
AccessAtlanta

21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive in Decatur

21 Savage is making sure the kids have everything they need as they head back to the classroom. The Grammy award-winning artist and his “Leading By Example Foundation” are on their seventh year of ensuring they’re prepared for back-to-school season. The event will provide local students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and other school essentials. They’re even taking it a step further to make sure the kids look as good as they feel, by also providing haircuts, sneakers and hair braiding.
DECATUR, GA
eastcobber.com

COBB’S ATLANTA GLOW, A LOCAL NONPROFIT COLLABORATES TO HELP METRO ATLANTA WOMEN IN NEED

In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Guns#Channel 2 Action News#Scott Elementary School
TheAtlantaVoice

Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program

As Clayton County students returned to school on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the administration has not forgotten the tragedy of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has changed school safety across America.  Teachers greet their students as parents walk their children in the school building across the district and face the unwavering […] The post Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eastcobber.com

COBB COUNTY SCHOOL CALENDAR 2022-2023

The Cobb County School Calendar for the 2022 to 2023 school year begins on Monday, August 1, 2022 and ends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The start date is 1 day earlier than last year, and the end date is 1 day earlier than last year. School holidays:. First Day...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

3 Involved in Wendy’s Fire After Rayshsard Brooks Killing Learn Fate

A grand jury handed down those indictments in January of this year. Nearly two full days after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a large group of protesters had gathered around the Wendy’s located along University Avenue, just off the Downtown Connector. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., on June 13, just two days after the killing, flames could be seen shooting out of the closed restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hedgepeth starts recovery at Shepherd Center

It had been 42 days since Melody Hedgepeth heard her husband, Carnie’s, voice. She was able to hear it after he was transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta Georgia on Thursday, July 28. Shepherd Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy