ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

ND workers make less per hour than national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

More millennials living with parents according to new study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new study found that more millennials are living closer to home because of one main reason, money. With costs of almost everything skyrocketing because of inflation, living at home with their parents, is the only way for some millennials to make ends meet. Robb Vedvick,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One major North Dakota company is set to become two

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors has approved a plan to separate its construction materials business, Knife River Corporation, from the company. The separation is expected to be completed in 2023. “We are taking an important step to significantly enhance the value...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota educators using drones to enhance classroom learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators from all around the state met this week to learn about drones. The North Dakota Geographic Alliance partnered with Bismarck State College to help make drones accessible in classrooms for students K-12. These drones weigh under half a pound, so they don’t need to be registered or certified when being used.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Job Seekers
KFYR-TV

Meat processed in Montana more than doubled in 2022 fiscal year

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Meat processing facilities in Montana continue to flourish. More than 105,000 animals were processed in fiscal year 2022, which is more than double the amount processed during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Montana Department of Livestock. The increase comes from state investments into local...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes

The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts

Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy