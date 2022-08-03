Read on www.kfyrtv.com
Related
KFYR-TV
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
KFYR-TV
More millennials living with parents according to new study
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new study found that more millennials are living closer to home because of one main reason, money. With costs of almost everything skyrocketing because of inflation, living at home with their parents, is the only way for some millennials to make ends meet. Robb Vedvick,...
KFYR-TV
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors has approved a plan to separate its construction materials business, Knife River Corporation, from the company. The separation is expected to be completed in 2023. “We are taking an important step to significantly enhance the value...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
Some say North Dakota should get into Geothermal energy
In the western parts of North Dakota, you don't have to go too far underground to find heat.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota educators using drones to enhance classroom learning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators from all around the state met this week to learn about drones. The North Dakota Geographic Alliance partnered with Bismarck State College to help make drones accessible in classrooms for students K-12. These drones weigh under half a pound, so they don’t need to be registered or certified when being used.
Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished
Not just a town "struggling", but we're talking about towns wiped clean off the maps!
IN THIS ARTICLE
There Are 15 Presidents That Have Visited North Dakota
North Dakota is often referred to as flyover-country, sometimes Presidents just couldn't avoid us
KFYR-TV
Meat processed in Montana more than doubled in 2022 fiscal year
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Meat processing facilities in Montana continue to flourish. More than 105,000 animals were processed in fiscal year 2022, which is more than double the amount processed during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Montana Department of Livestock. The increase comes from state investments into local...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
If You See A Green Porchlight in North Dakota, This Is What It Means
It's actually really great. If you notice a green porchlight in the area, it's probably because of this.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
kfgo.com
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
740thefan.com
2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts
Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Take A Look At North Dakota’s Most Expensive Lakeside Home
Now that I’m at the ripe old age of 26, house hunting has become sort of a weirdly obsessive hobby for me. I find myself ogling big beautiful houses everywhere I go, and sometimes even stop to take a picture or two. So when I found my LITERAL dream house right here in Nodak, I could help but write about it.
North Dakota And Minnesota- It's The Sturgis Music Lineup
Our neighbor South Dakota is putting on a 10-day party! Y'all want to go?
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
A look back on the deer that touched so many lives. (PHOTOS)
Comments / 0