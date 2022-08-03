ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Grassfire burning in Parker County, at least two buildings destroyed

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
bowienewsonline.com

Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres

Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday. Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS. A travel trailer burned and several...
BOWIE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture.  In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Parker County, TX
Millsap, TX
Crime & Safety
Parker County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
City
Millsap, TX
Parker County, TX
Accidents
fox4news.com

3 firefighters injured in Hood County wildfire

TOLAR, Texas - Three firefighters battling a wildfire in Hood County were injured, including one who suffered burns. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon just north of Tolar, which is about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Hood county officials say it's grown to more than 467 acres and is 50% contained.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County

Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Graham, police investigating

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
GRAHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Accident#The Texas A M Forest
Texoma's Homepage

Manhunt underway in Young County for fugitive

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Young County are searching for a suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals who is believed to be dangerous. 29-year-old Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay is wanted on charges out of Palo Pinto County. According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Rodriguez-Garay on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies […]
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death

A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Law enforcement saves woman in emotional distress from rooftop

WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials, alongside first responders rescued a woman from a rooftop on Aug. 4 who was allegedly in the throes of emotional distress. Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were driving by a local business near the intersection of Watauga Rd. and Bonnie Dr. when they saw her. They called for help from the Watauga police and fire departments.Fearing she would jump, two of the deputies, along with responding officers made their way to the roof and started talking to her. Firefighters brought a ladder truck to help move the woman safely off the roof. She was taken to a mental health treatment facility. 
WATAUGA, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)

Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars

Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy