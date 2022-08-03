Grassfire burning in Parker County, at least two buildings destroyed

Read on www.fox4news.com
bowienewsonline.com
Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres
Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday. Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS. A travel trailer burned and several...
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture. In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
fox4news.com
3 firefighters injured in Hood County wildfire
TOLAR, Texas - Three firefighters battling a wildfire in Hood County were injured, including one who suffered burns. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon just north of Tolar, which is about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Hood county officials say it's grown to more than 467 acres and is 50% contained.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County
Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
Graham police chief gives update on body found
The latest from Graham's Police Chief Brent Bullock on two ongoing situations in Young County.
Body found in Graham, police investigating
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
Manhunt underway in Young County for fugitive
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Young County are searching for a suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals who is believed to be dangerous. 29-year-old Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay is wanted on charges out of Palo Pinto County. According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Rodriguez-Garay on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies […]
Fort Worth urges people to conserve water
The City of Fort Worth is putting out another call for people to conserve water whenever they can. This, as water usage in the city continues to increase amid the hot, dry conditions.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
Law enforcement saves woman in emotional distress from rooftop
WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials, alongside first responders rescued a woman from a rooftop on Aug. 4 who was allegedly in the throes of emotional distress. Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were driving by a local business near the intersection of Watauga Rd. and Bonnie Dr. when they saw her. They called for help from the Watauga police and fire departments.Fearing she would jump, two of the deputies, along with responding officers made their way to the roof and started talking to her. Firefighters brought a ladder truck to help move the woman safely off the roof. She was taken to a mental health treatment facility.
Fort Worth police officer run off road by DWI suspect, crashes into tree
A Fort Worth police officer is in the hospital after being run off the road by an accused drunk driver last night. Just past 11 p.m. the officer driving an SUV style police unit was going lights-and-sirens to help another officer in a chase.
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars
Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
fox4news.com
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
