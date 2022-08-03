ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lake Ray’s estranged sister endorses, donates to HD 16 Primary opponent

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown

President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Election Local#Estrangement#Florida Politics#The Sister#Jacksonville House#Republican
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move

Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adecco Group preparing move to Florida Blue campus

The Adecco Group is preparing for its relocation in South Jacksonville. The city issued permits Aug. 4 for the $6.2 million tenant build-out for the staffing company to relocate its Jacksonville operations to the Florida Blue Campus. Danis Builders LLC is the contractor for the project, which comprises almost 91,000...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
