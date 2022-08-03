Lake Ray’s estranged sister endorses, donates to HD 16 Primary opponent

Read on floridapolitics.com
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
floridapolitics.com
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
News4Jax.com
Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown
President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
News4Jax.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
New $16 million dollar WM of Jacksonville facility open on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
News4Jax.com
All registered Duval County voters to receive new voter information cards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New voter information cards are going out to all Duval County voters, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan announced Thursday. The new cards will include the voter’s precinct which will be important in upcoming elections. “All registered voters should remember that if you choose...
News4Jax.com
Early voting set to begin in Duval County on Monday: What you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday in Duval County for the Florida Primary. Elections officials anticipated a bigger than normal turnout for the midterm election, and they are preparing for the influx of voters at the 20 early voting sites around town. Each site will be open from...
News4Jax.com
‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
News4Jax.com
Father & son owners of Jacksonville construction firms plead guilty to conspiring to defraud IRS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father and son, who own construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville, face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A news release Friday states that Raul Solis, 52, and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, 32,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
New bus terminal on the Eastside will shorten commute for Jacksonville students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for Duval County Schools begins in less than two weeks. A new bus terminal is expected to shorten the amount of time students need to spend on the bus on their way to and from school. The Student Transportation of America bus...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adecco Group preparing move to Florida Blue campus
The Adecco Group is preparing for its relocation in South Jacksonville. The city issued permits Aug. 4 for the $6.2 million tenant build-out for the staffing company to relocate its Jacksonville operations to the Florida Blue Campus. Danis Builders LLC is the contractor for the project, which comprises almost 91,000...
Local beaches break record with wall-to-wall with sea turtle nests!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crescent Beach Turtle Patrol has just announced our coast has officially broken the all-time nesting record of 1,145 in 2019 with 1,160 nests this season and still counting!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Turtle patrol has posted a map with each of the...
Jacksonville child care center at center of controversy now accused of overbilling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poor living conditions, bad treatment, and lack of communication are just a few complaints reported to First Coast News by former Happy Acres Ranch employees this week. Now families are coming forward accusing the child care center of overbilling. Parents of children enrolled at Happy Acres...
WCJB
Florida Army National Guard will host a departure ceremony at the Camp Blanding joint training center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade on Friday. The event is hosted by the Florida Army National Guard. The ceremony will start at 2 pm. It will be held at the Camp...
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
