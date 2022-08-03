Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Washington Jobs Initiative Announced
WASHINGTON, D.C.- On Thursday Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), announced that the Washington Student Achievement Council in Olympia will receive a $23.5 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grant. The grant is one of only 32 awarded from a nationwide pool of 509 applicants. According...
Oregon State Patrol Stops "Cars"
OREGON.- An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off. The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars. The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following...
WA Students Can Now Earn Credits For Work
OLYMPIA, Wash.- State Superintendent Chris Reykdal's plan to allow Washington High School students to receive credit for paid work experience is now a reality. Reykdal unveiled his plan last week and it became official today. Under the new credits for work plan students may earn 1 credit per 360 hours...
Clear and Windy Tonight....Thunderstorms in Eastern Oregon
Tonight, clear with breezy to gusty winds in some areas. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph mainly in the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. There is also a strong potential for scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning tonight in North East Oregon near La Grande and Central Mountains of Oregon Southern Blues and Strawberry Mountains-Central Blue Mountains, timing looks to be after 5 PM.
