Norfolk residents convicted on meth distribution, other charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Ct. at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Ct. around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO