Norfolk residents convicted on meth distribution, other charges

Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports.
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County
Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County.
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
Man sentenced to 56 years after fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A young man from Newport News will be a much older man by the time he gets out of prison after Friday morning’s sentencing in a murder case. Judge Christopher Papile sentenced Sh’Kise Cappe to 56 years of active prison time in the killing of Stephen White. Cappe was convicted at […]
Man charged following quadruple shooting involving deputy in Downtown Norfolk
Police have a person of interest in custody following a shooting that left four people with gunshot wounds.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old Norfolk man has been charged in connection to an overnight shooting in Downtown Norfolk that left four people injured, including a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy. According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Friday, August 5, in...
Woman and man shot on Giovanni Ct. at Aqueduct Apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Ct. at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Ct. around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Man caught with firearm at Portsmouth high school after running from police
A Portsmouth man was arrested on gun charges after running from police and being apprehended at I.C. Norcom High School.
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other items seized after child’s death
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage
Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.
Man, woman convicted of role in Norfolk meth operation
According to court records, 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton were convicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.
Virginia Beach sees increase in guns being stolen from unattended vehicles
Police are reminding gun owners to not leave their guns unsecured in vehicles after Virginia Beach sees an increase in guns being stolen from vehicles.
Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports.
Teen cyclist improving after being struck by a car in Suffolk
13-year-old Elijah Keyes was struck by a car Wednesday evening. He went to the hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators find explosive materials inside Virginia Beach man's home
The materials can detonate when impacted by a high speed project, like a bullet, according to the search warrant.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
Call (252) 453-8204 if you have any information that could assist investigators.
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
