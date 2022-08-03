ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Shelter employee allegedly sold dog

Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
MASON COUNTY, KY
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Times Gazette

Accounting business welcomed

The village of Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Quality Accounting and Taxes to the town this week with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony, held Monday, Aug. 1, was attended by the owner’s family and friends, local business representatives, and representatives of the village and...
GREENFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Armory dedicated, flying ships and weather cools RFL

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Woman rescued from house fire

An elderly, bed-ridden woman was rescued by local first responders from a fire inside of her US 22 West home on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire at 5461 US 22 West was reported at 3:12 p.m. and was contained to the basement, according to authorities. Although it was a small fire, it created a large amount of smoke that permeated the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
MASON COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Boone, Wilkin square off in General Election

Current state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) will face off against Gary Boone (D-Hillsboro) in the 2022 General Election for Ohio’s 17th District state senator seat, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary/special election. In the Republican state senator race, Wilkin received 9,088 votes compared to 2,495 for Thomas...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint in the 8200 block of Beaver Road. A resident of the 9100 block of Fall Creek Road reported a vehicle was vandalized. This incident remains under investigation. A resident of the 1200...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

