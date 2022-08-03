Read on www.timesgazette.com
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Accounting business welcomed
The village of Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Quality Accounting and Taxes to the town this week with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony, held Monday, Aug. 1, was attended by the owner’s family and friends, local business representatives, and representatives of the village and...
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
10-year-old in need of service dog gets support from Loveland community
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old Autistic boy in need of a service dog is getting the full support of the Loveland community. Hank Stratton will soon be celebrating his 11th birthday. For his birthday, he doesn’t want the latest video game or action figure; he wants independence. The...
Armory dedicated, flying ships and weather cools RFL
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
Woman rescued from house fire
An elderly, bed-ridden woman was rescued by local first responders from a fire inside of her US 22 West home on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire at 5461 US 22 West was reported at 3:12 p.m. and was contained to the basement, according to authorities. Although it was a small fire, it created a large amount of smoke that permeated the residence.
Mason County District Court
Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money
A Warren County single mom lost her home to a devastating fire. Now she claims she can't rebuild because a contractor took her insurance check, and never started work.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
Boone, Wilkin square off in General Election
Current state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) will face off against Gary Boone (D-Hillsboro) in the 2022 General Election for Ohio’s 17th District state senator seat, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary/special election. In the Republican state senator race, Wilkin received 9,088 votes compared to 2,495 for Thomas...
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint in the 8200 block of Beaver Road. A resident of the 9100 block of Fall Creek Road reported a vehicle was vandalized. This incident remains under investigation. A resident of the 1200...
