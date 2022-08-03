Multi-agency resource center in Florissant closes due to weather

Read on fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
The record rainfall helps local farm crops in St. Louis area
Local farms have been battling with weather conditions this summer from extreme heat to historic flooding.
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Flood aid center in University City overwhelmed with long line
Many people are waiting in long lines Thursday at Centennial Commons in University City to receive help after a record flash flood hit across the St. Louis region.
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
Flood aid center reaches full capacity in University City
The multi-agency resource center at Centennial Commons in University has reached full capacity Thursday as Missouri victims of flash flooding seek assistance.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster assistance for flash flooding in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested federal disaster assistance for the St. Louis region due to historic flooding. On Thursday, August 4, the governor asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
KSDK
North county business helping local flood victims cope, one meal at a time
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The recent rain and flash flooding have devastated the lives of hundreds of people throughout the St Louis area. Many people have lost most of everything they own. One business in north St. Louis County is reaching out to those affected in Florissant. Mann...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
mycouriertribune.com
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goddard School of Shiloh giving away school supplies Saturday
SHILOH, Ill. – The Goddard School of Shiloh, Illinois is giving away free school supplies on Saturday. It’s all part of their back-to-school drive-up giveaway that serves children in the Metro East. Just drive up to the Goddard School location in Shiloh, and the staff there will bring out a brand new backpack filled with […]
KMOV
70 EB closed past Goodfellow
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
WGNtv.com
Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.
Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
FOX2now.com
Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 1