ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Multi-agency resource center in Florissant closes due to weather

By Kayla Shepperd
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox2now.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Florissant, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Louis#The American Red Cross
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

Goddard School of Shiloh giving away school supplies Saturday

SHILOH, Ill. – The Goddard School of Shiloh, Illinois is giving away free school supplies on Saturday. It’s all part of their back-to-school drive-up giveaway that serves children in the Metro East. Just drive up to the Goddard School location in Shiloh, and the staff there will bring out a brand new backpack filled with […]
SHILOH, IL
KMOV

70 EB closed past Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGNtv.com

Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.

Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy