Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say

Suspect in custody following stabbing death
kezi.com
Roseburg man dead after car crash
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5
Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Camas Valley man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 a.m., the 22-year old was traveling south on Old Highway 99 S near Dole Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The operator said a pickup started going into his lane, which caused him to panic and lock up his rear tire. The man said the motorcycle began fishtailing and he throttled it which spun him around and into an approximately six-foot ditch.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ROBBERY INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after a robbery incident at Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a physical fight in the store. 61-year old Larry Linderman was held down by an employee after he allegedly stole merchandise, tried to hit a customer, broke a wine bottle, got in an employee’s face and hit another employee when he tried to detain him. The report said Linderman committed numerous new crimes, which was also a violation of his parole.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:15 a.m. the 40-year was contacted by an officer under the Washington Street Bridge with a half-gallon of Fireball whiskey. The suspect was visibly intoxicated and took a drink of the whiskey while speaking with the officer. He was also issued his third exclusion notice, and then was released.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 6:30 a.m. an officer contacted the 31-year old in the parking lot of a business in the 1200 block of West Harvard Avenue. After the warrant was confirmed, the suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, so was cited. Bail was set at $8,750.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
A woman was cited by Roseburg Police following an alleged harassment incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 3:15 p.m. the 18-year old was arrested for harassment and second-degree counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass from an incident where she allegedly hit a man in the 2700 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect was released after being given the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED BURNING
Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited burning following an incident Tuesday. The RPD report said at 1:40 p.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old at a campfire at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was advised of fire safety, then was then cited and released.
oregontoday.net
DUII Enhanced Patrols During Dune Fest, Aug. 5
WINCEHSTER BAY, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the Dunefest event in Winchester Bay August 2-7, 2022. Utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrol on the sand and on the roadways around the event. “These grant dollars allow for safer roadways and recreation areas,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “Whether you are driving impaired on pavement, the sand or other location open to the public in Douglas County, you will be arrested. Impaired driving is never acceptable.” Deputies will specifically be patrolling to find impaired operators, including those on ATVs. The Sheriff’s Office encourages those enjoying the Dunefest event to do so responsibly. You can save a life by reporting drunk drivers to 9-1-1.
kezi.com
Suspect tased, arrested after stabbing, Eugene police say.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. According to police, a stabbing at DS Market at 58 west Eleventh Ave. was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on August 1. A Lane Transit District security officer followed the suspected perpetrator on foot while Eugene police responded, officials said. They added that a bystander provided emergency first aid to the 35-year-old victim until Eugene Springfield Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
RIDDLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Riddle man was jailed following an alleged assault incident Wednesday evening. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 900 block of Hill Street in the Myrtle Creek area. An investigation determined there was probable cause to arrest the 32-year old. He was charged with fourth-degree assault and held without bail.
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Update at Cottage Grove Lake, Aug. 4
Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 08/03/22 – 75 year old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake this morning. Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member. McIntire’s body has been transferred to the custody of the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office. – Original relase – Last night just before 5:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a person at Cottage Grove Lake had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The involved, 75 year old Harry McIntire of Cottage Grove, had been reportedly boating with his wife near Primitive Campground prior to the incident. Deputies along with Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene and searched into the night, however McIntire has not yet been located. The search has resumed this morning. Additional details will be released as they become available.
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE INVESTIGATING STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT
Staff with the Winston Police Department are investigating a stolen vehicle incident early Wednesday. Chief Brandon Sarti said just before 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of a truck crashing through the fence at the Winston-Dillard Water Treatment Plant on Oak Street. When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the Winston-Dillard Water District and used to drive through the fence.
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting a passerby in rural Lane County
MOHAWK, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a random person on a country road with a shotgun while they were driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. On July 31, just before 9 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting McGowan Creek Road, officials said. Deputies said they were told by the 29-year-old victim that he and his vehicle were shot several times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on the road. Officials say that even though the victim took numerous hits, including to the face, he was able to get away from the shooter and drive to meet paramedics responding to the incident. The LCSO says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE WRECKS AFTER DRIVER FALLS ASLEEP
A vehicle wrecked after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. An Oregon State Police report said just after 4:30 a.m. a trooper responded to the accident on Highway 38, about three miles west of Scottsburg. The passenger side of the eastbound vehicle dipped into the ditch and the side of the pickup hit a protruding rock that flattened a tire.
