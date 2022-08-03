Read on lebanon-express.com
Related
Lebanon-Express
Family struck by lightning in Florida recovers
AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor talks to a family recovering after being struck by lightning and why their story of survival scored them free tickets to see the New York Yankees play.
Lebanon-Express
Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Lebanon-Express
2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and...
Lebanon-Express
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater...
Lebanon-Express
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Wayne Steele wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Steele wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
