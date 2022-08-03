Read on bethesdamagazine.com
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich’s lead grows to 198 votes over Blair as counting of mail-in ballots is completed
Incumbent Marc Elrich’s lead expanded to 198 votes over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary for county executive as canvassers completed their tally Friday of the remaining mail-in ballots. According to results reported to the State Board of Elections, Elrich has 53,224 votes (39.29% of ballots cast) to...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County’s top planner urges delay in federal decision on I-495 toll lanes
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery County official urges delay. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law. [WTOP]
WTOP
Plans for new Frederick police HQ take a step forward with OK of $19.8M contract
The process of building a new headquarters for the police department in Frederick, Maryland, took another step forward Thursday when Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen approved a design and construction contract for the project. The mayor and board unanimously approved a $19.8 million design-build contract with...
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Hogan, Ball and Kittleman mark completion of MD 32 widening and safety project
Expanded highway will cut travel times and reduce stormwater runoff, officials say. The post Hogan, Ball and Kittleman mark completion of MD 32 widening and safety project appeared first on Maryland Matters.
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete. Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.
foxbaltimore.com
Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich leads Blair by 154 votes after 10 days of ballot canvassing
County Executive Marc Elrich’s lead in his re-election bid in the Democratic primary against challenger David Blair shrank by 19 votes Wednesday night, as county election workers and canvassers concluded 10 days of counting and examining mail-in ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. According to the State Board...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans
Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick has the details.
Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures
While the county’s Board of Elections had counted all the ballots by Friday, July 29, there could be recounts coming in Districts 23 and 24. The post Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren Receives Body Armor Donation!
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Sheriff Jim Fredericks announces that Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Siren’s vest is sponsored by Ruth Ciaramella of Glen Rock, NJ...
bethesdamagazine.com
Local leaders invite 10 companies to relocate to Maryland where abortion is legal
County Executive Marc Elrich and state Del. Eric Luedtke are inviting 10 major companies based in states that have restricted abortion access, or are at risk of doing so, to consider moving to Montgomery County or elsewhere in the state. Luedtke, the House majority leader in the General Assembly, told...
mymcmedia.org
Hyperthermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Friday
For the second day in a row, a hyperthermia alert has been issued for Montgomery County due to extreme heat. In effect from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. High levels of heat affect a person’s natural ability to regulate body temperature, creating danger when safety measures are not taken.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
bethesdamagazine.com
‘Old man bandit’ charged with bank robberies in Bethesda, Gaithersburg
A Frederick man dubbed the “old man bandit” has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in Montgomery and Baltimore counties, according to Montgomery County police. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a history of robbing banks spanning 45 years, county police said in a release Friday afternoon....
