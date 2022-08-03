ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Person
Greg Nichols
foxbaltimore.com

Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
#Private Property#Politics Local#Election Local#Spanish
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich leads Blair by 154 votes after 10 days of ballot canvassing

County Executive Marc Elrich’s lead in his re-election bid in the Democratic primary against challenger David Blair shrank by 19 votes Wednesday night, as county election workers and canvassers concluded 10 days of counting and examining mail-in ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. According to the State Board...
mymcmedia.org

Hyperthermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Friday

For the second day in a row, a hyperthermia alert has been issued for Montgomery County due to extreme heat. In effect from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. High levels of heat affect a person’s natural ability to regulate body temperature, creating danger when safety measures are not taken.
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
bethesdamagazine.com

‘Old man bandit’ charged with bank robberies in Bethesda, Gaithersburg

A Frederick man dubbed the “old man bandit” has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in Montgomery and Baltimore counties, according to Montgomery County police. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a history of robbing banks spanning 45 years, county police said in a release Friday afternoon....
