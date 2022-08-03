ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

DCFS issues new statement on approved Summer P-EBT

By Dionne Johnson
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday issued a new statement regarding the Summer P-EBT benefits.

DCFS said the update is in response to questions that local offices and schools were receiving following the announcement on July 25, 2022 that Louisiana had been approved to issue a Summer P-EBT benefit of $391 to cover both June and July for students in K-12.

The benefits were set to roll out in two installments of $195 and a second for $196 but so far no payments have been issued.

Read their statement below:

WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS? Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits yet. Those benefits will be made available in the fall.

DCFS expects to have an updated issuance schedule in September.

Please be patient.

We will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Until then, DCFS is preparing its P-EBT benefits submission system to accept information from schools about the students who were in school in May and receiving free or reduced price meals.

Schools will begin submitting information in late August.

There is nothing more DCFS, schools or districts can tell you about the P-EBT issuance schedule.

For more information about Summer P-EBT eligibility and more Frequently Asked Questions, visit https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-summer-2021 .

For information about your child’s P-EBT case, to request a card or communicate with your child’s school about your child’s case, visit the P-EBT Parent Portal at www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/pebt-parent-portal .

WHAT IF I NEED A NEW CARD? If the card has been lost, stolen, or damaged, a new one can be requested through the P-EBT Parent Portal, by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 or through the LifeInCheck mobile app.Get more details at pebt-la.org.

