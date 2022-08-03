Vinyl bar by Breakaway Records, Mohawk owners to open on Music Lane

Read on austonia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Eater
Austin’s Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing
Austin employees of Detroit-style pizza restaurant Via 313 are filing for a union election. Seventy-five percent of the staffers of the chain’s three physical Austin locations — East Sixth, Oak Hill, and North Campus — filed for a union election through the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, August 4. These union efforts were organized through the labor group Restaurant Workers United.
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin
Cuban sandwich pop-up Oye Chico is turning into a food trailer this month. The new trailer will be parked at Clarksville-adjacent restaurant Better Half at 406 Walsh Street starting tentatively on Thursday, August 4 with limited service. The very simple menu includes one food item: the Cuban sandwich, made with...
Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend
🗓 All weekend 😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022 Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues
WFAA
Austin-based Tito's trolling hard seltzer trend by selling $20 empty can
AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone is doing it. Every brand is creating their own version of a hard seltzer. Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, however, is taking a different approach. In a new video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand...
Roundtrip flights from Austin to NYC are as low as $54 all fall
Even with a carry-on, these flights are under $140.
RELATED PEOPLE
thetexastasty.com
Magnolia Cafe Austin – Detailed Review
Magnolia Cafe is a cozy, all-hours local eatery for breakfast, Tex-Mex & vegetarian cuisines. Owned by Kent Cole, The Cafe started in 1979 on Lake Austin Boulevard, expanded to South Congress in 1988, and has since been an Austin staple. This detailed review will give you everything you need before visiting Magnolia Cafe.
Dezeen
Herzog & de Meuron reveals mass-timber design in existing Austin street front
Swiss architecture studio Herzog & de Meuron has unveiled designs for the Sixth and Blanco restaurant, shop and hotel development in Austin, which will incorporate existing stores and houses. Located at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Blanco Street in Austin, the structure will be Herzog & de Meuron's...
Austin Chronicle
Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto
In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: Best of Austin: Restaurants Finalists Announced
Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.
myfoxzone.com
Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.” Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023. What’s in store? The park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.
New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin
Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
KXAN
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
Austonia
Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
Comments / 0