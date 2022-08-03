ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Blighted Beaver Falls property torn down in memory of city resident

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA7bb_0h3lHlN100

BEAVER FALLS − The blighted property at 308 11th St. in the city, as well its adjoining properties, were recently torn down within a two-week period.

Juliet Casinelli, from the Beaver Falls Community Development Corportation (CDC), said this demolition was performed in partnership with the city government and Sipes Demolition and done in memory of former city developer Richard "Rick" Crawford.

Last October, Crawford pleaded with city council to take action against the property, which he lived next to and was featured in a 2016 episode of the A&E show "Hoarders."

From the past: 'Hoarders' episode in Beaver Falls airs

He suggested creating a joint public-private partnership between himself and the city to help with the demolition and to purchase the property afterward.

Casinelli said the CDC is glad it could honor Crawford's legacy by tearing down the property. She added officials are continuing to make efforts to help clean up the city and are always looking for donations and volunteers.

"Blight is an ongoing issue in Beaver Falls, so we’re always excited when we can get a few houses down each summer," said CDC Executive Director Wendy Whelphley. "This one, in particular, was an eyesore on a heavily used corridor, so it will make a big difference … not to mention the hoarding problem left behind! We’re certainly proud of every small step forward!"

Doug Carson, who is a former city councilman and the manager of the property acquisition, said, "I am excited that the CDC is making tangible improvements in downtown neighbors, such as home demolitions and home improvements and home rehabilitations."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Beaver Falls, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to high

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to high, the health department announced Friday. Under CDC guidance, mask-wearing is recommended indoors in public regardless of vaccination status in counties with a high level of COVID-19.Butler, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties also have a high level, according to the CDC's map.The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days. During the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 2,691 new infections and 258 self-reported positive tests. Four more people died. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torn Down#Cdc#City Council#Urban Construction#Sipes Demolition#A E
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
ellwoodcity.org

PHOTOS: Franklin Township Annual National Night Out

Franklin Township Police & Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Tuesday evening at the Franklin Plaza in Ellwood City. The event featured kids activities, fire safety, prize giveaways, and food vendors. National Night Out began in 1984 in an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities,...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy