Letters: Older people can do plenty to protect our environment too

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Letters: Ridding waterways of sewage and mosquitoes starts at home
If there’s one thing Louisianans can all agree on, it's that the mosquitoes we deal with can be unbearable and downright dangerous. Our homes create a near-perfect breeding ground for the blood-suckers, so we completely agree that more needs to be done to abate the parasitic flies, and we applaud St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper’s efforts to form a task force to address water quality issues from under-treated wastewater.
Committee of 100 adds member, McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized
Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
RPCC, industry partners host commissioning Ceremony for process equipment training plant
River Parishes Community College and industry partners hosted a commissioning ceremony for the new process equipment training plant July 29 at RPCC's Gonzales campus. The PET plant was designed and built by local industry partners and will be used to train RPCC’s students enrolled in programs such as process technology, instrumentation and electrical technology, millwright, welding and other industry-related programs. Additionally, industry partners will be able to provide new-hire refresher training, continuing education and troubleshooting training at the site, a news release said.
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., in downtown Ponchatoula. The arts center will host an opening for its August Art Exhibit, featuring work by Marceo Brim, Hal Wilke and Joshua Duncan from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The opening will feature live music by by JJRees.
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
Livingston Parish teachers, staff to receive large pay raise for upcoming school year
Livingston Parish teachers will receive their largest ever locally funded pay raise for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the parish's school board decided Thursday. Board members approved a three-part compensation package for employees based on a proposal from Superintendent Joe Murphy. A permanent boost from the state, which was approved by...
Veteran safety Bralen Trahan relishes chance to put finishing touch on storied Cajuns' career
Bralen Trahan has no problem picking out his favorite moment as a UL defensive back,. "The UAB game on the road in 2021," said Trahan, a former Acadiana High School All-Stater. "We were leading late in the game, and they were running a two-minute drill, and I had the game-winning interception."
New coach, new direction for UL Ragin' Cajuns, but focus remains squarely on the details
The new era of UL football began in many ways before last season ended when Michael Desormeaux led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall just weeks after previous coach Billy Napier left for Florida. After an offseason of transition, the Desormeaux era begins in...
