Letters: Older people can do plenty to protect our environment too

If there’s one thing Louisianans can all agree on, it's that the mosquitoes we deal with can be unbearable and downright dangerous. Our homes create a near-perfect breeding ground for the blood-suckers, so we completely agree that more needs to be done to abate the parasitic flies, and we applaud St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper’s efforts to form a task force to address water quality issues from under-treated wastewater.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO