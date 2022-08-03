ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Fire Damages Hawthorne House; Authorities Suspect Meth Lab

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier

Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
WHITTIER, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Accidents
mynewsla.com

Man Dead in Pomona Shooting

A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Long Beach, suspect in custody after surrendering

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday at the 3100 block of West Spring Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3:20 p.m. on Friday. After arriving onto the scene, officers located the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. Long Beach Fire Department first responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this moment. After authorities arrived, investigators concluded that the suspect was still in the area. Officers established a perimeter and activated a SWAT unit. But at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, LBPD announced on its Twitter account that the suspect surrendered and was booked into Long Beach City Jail. No other details have been released at this moment about the homicide. 
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
GARDENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Hot Spots#Accident
2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne house damaged in early morning fire

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A fire badly damaged a house in Hawthorne Wednesday, and authorities were working to determine if a possible meth lab was in operation at the scene. Firefighters were sent to the 4700 block of West 136th Street at about 8:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
HAWTHORNE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Long Beach

A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
GARDENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood

Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Gardena

A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges

A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy