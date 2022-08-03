Inland Empire Utility Approves Multimillion-Dollar Water Recycling Project

Read on mynewsla.com
Water Delivery Agreement to Benefit Salton Sea, Torres Martinez Tribe
A natural resources investment company announced Thursday it intends to allocate up to 5,000 acre-feet of water annually to the Salton Sea and Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indian Tribe as part of a public-private partnership intended to help reinvigorate the dying Salton Sea and ensure reliable potable water for communities on tribal land.
San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
6 Killed, 8 Injured When Speeding Mercedes Runs Light in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Four adults, an infant and an unborn child died Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just before 1:40 p.m., near Ladera Park, on what was initially reported as a fire and discovered that at as many as six vehicles had collided in the area after a Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding southbound on South La Brea Avenue, resulting in the fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Three-Vehicle Wreck Injures Four on I-15 in Temescal Valley
Four people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 in Temescal Valley, where one of the victims had to be extricated from the wreckage. The collision happened at 2:55 p.m. on northbound I-15, just south of Temescal Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
