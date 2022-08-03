Fire Damages Hawthorne House; Cause Under Investigation

Read on mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into House in Mar Vista Area; Motorist Critically Injured
A vehicle crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “The solo passenger vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier
Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Hawthorne House; Authorities Suspect Meth Lab
A fire badly damaged a house in Hawthorne Wednesday, and authorities were working to fully extinguish hot spots and determine if a possible meth lab was in operation at the scene. Firefighters were sent to the 4700 block of West 136th Street at about 8:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
First Victim ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
mynewsla.com
Man Dead in Pomona Shooting
A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
mynewsla.com
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
mynewsla.com
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Arrested After Escape from Custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
A man who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station Friday was found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man — later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike — escaped while in a...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Hawthorne House, Hazmat Team Sent to Scene
A fire badly damaged a house in Hawthorne Wednesday, and authorities were working to determine if a meth lab was in operation at the scene. Firefighters were sent to the 4700 block of West 136th Street at about 8:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The fire burned...
mynewsla.com
At Least 70 Residents Displaced After Fire at Moreno Valley Apartment Complex
At least 70 people were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire partially destroyed a Moreno Valley apartment complex. Riverside County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 6:55 p.m. to the 13200 block of Heacock Street, near Moreno Valley Community Park, on what was initially reported as a fire in the attic of a two-story commercial building, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Long Beach
A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
6 Killed, 8 Injured When Speeding Mercedes Runs Light in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Hit by SUV in Long Beach Dies at Hospital
A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported. On Wednesday, authorities were...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
mynewsla.com
Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine
A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered “significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
mynewsla.com
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood
A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Bar Brawl Knife Attack
A man and woman were charged Friday in connection with a melee in a Costa Mesa nightclub parking lot that left three victims stabbed. Tremere Robert Armani Mason, 23, of Newport Beach, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of battery. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
