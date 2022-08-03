How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships: Streaming, Schedule and More

Read on www.etonline.com
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff to face Naomi Osaka in second round of 2022 Silicon Valley Classic
The stage is set for Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka to face each other in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday night. They have met three other times throughout their careers, with Osaka having won two of those matchups. Both tennis stars got the job done...
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
ESPN
Defending champion, top-seeded Jessica Pegula upset at Citi Open
WASHINGTON -- Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville. Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the US Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who's ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.
Novak Djokovic officially withdraws from Montreal event
World No. 6 Novak Djokovic officially withdrew Thursday from next week’s National Bank Open in Montreal. Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic’s
Coco Gauff beats former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets
SAN JOSE (AP) — Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double-fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2. Osaka then broke Gauff for the first time in the match and overcame another 40-0 deficit with five straight points for 5-4. But Gauff closed it out on her eighth match point with an unreturnable serve. “The most proud was how I responded mentally,” Gauff said. “I could have easily folded in those couple of double-faults and match points that I lost. But I kept telling myself ‘Another point, another chance’ and then the music kind of helped on the bench. I was trying to sing along to the song to get me out of the match.”
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico
British number one Cameron Norrie battled past Radu Albot to reach the semi-finals of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos, Mexico.Norrie had been given a bye into the second round, where he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in straight sets.The world number 12, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, recovered after losing his serve in the very first game to twice break Albot and take the opening set 6-3.Norrie then looked on course for another comfortable victory when forcing an early break in the second set to then lead 5-3.However, Moldovan Albot, ranked 118 in the world, gained...
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal tournament
Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week’s National Bank Open in Montreal, citing “a little discomfort” as the cause. An
Novak Djokovic Makes Official Decision On Canadian Open
When the Canadian Open begins later this month, Novak Djokovic won't be part of the field. On Thursday, Djokovic officially withdrew from the Canadian Open. This decision is most likely due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Canada still requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Second Chance Tournament Contestants
Jeopardy!‘s filming for Season 39 is just beginning and the executive producers of the game show are revealing which individuals will be back for the buzzed-about tournament that will determine which two individuals win a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. The two-week run will consist of 18...
