ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships: Streaming, Schedule and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Defending champion, top-seeded Jessica Pegula upset at Citi Open

WASHINGTON -- Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville. Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the US Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who's ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Coco Gauff beats former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets

SAN JOSE (AP) — Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double-fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2. Osaka then broke Gauff for the first time in the match and overcame another 40-0 deficit with five straight points for 5-4. But Gauff closed it out on her eighth match point with an unreturnable serve. “The most proud was how I responded mentally,” Gauff said. “I could have easily folded in those couple of double-faults and match points that I lost. But I kept telling myself ‘Another point, another chance’ and then the music kind of helped on the bench. I was trying to sing along to the song to get me out of the match.”
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico

British number one Cameron Norrie battled past Radu Albot to reach the semi-finals of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos, Mexico.Norrie had been given a bye into the second round, where he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in straight sets.The world number 12, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, recovered after losing his serve in the very first game to twice break Albot and take the opening set 6-3.Norrie then looked on course for another comfortable victory when forcing an early break in the second set to then lead 5-3.However, Moldovan Albot, ranked 118 in the world, gained...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Louis Armstrong
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Makes Official Decision On Canadian Open

When the Canadian Open begins later this month, Novak Djokovic won't be part of the field. On Thursday, Djokovic officially withdrew from the Canadian Open. This decision is most likely due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Canada still requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic...
TENNIS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Second Chance Tournament Contestants

Jeopardy!‘s filming for Season 39 is just beginning and the executive producers of the game show are revealing which individuals will be back for the buzzed-about tournament that will determine which two individuals win a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. The two-week run will consist of 18...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy