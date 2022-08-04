ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here's What's Happening With The Chaos Surrounding The "Batgirl" Movie Being Scrapped After $90 Million Was Allegedly Already Spent

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9JcF_0h3lHOGQ00

In a baffling turn of events, the Batgirl movie is no more.

Warner Bros. / Via instagram.com

For context, the movie was set to star Leslie Grace (who you might know from In the Heights ) as the titular Batgirl/Barbara Gordon. The wider cast included J.K. Simmons as commissioner Jim Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ctz8c_0h3lHOGQ00
Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images

The decision to shelve the movie comes as a surprise for a whole bunch of reasons. According to Variety , the movie was already in post-production — meaning that principal filming was already done. Then there's also the fact that the project apparently cost $90 million.

Bilall Fallah / Via instagram.com

So, what explanation do we have? Well, the movie was specifically being made for HBO Max — and the new leadership at the overarching company, HBO Discovery, is moving away from scripted originals for the streaming platform and toward theatrical releases. Layoffs are expected .

Leslie Grace / Via instagram.com

According to Variety's sources, "The decision to axe Batgirl was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale."

Adil El Arbi / Via instagram.com

While the movie would cost a lot more for a theatrical run that it wasn't intended for, it won't be seeing HBO Max streaming either. Variety then followed up with a report that the movie likely won't be released on HBO Max so that the studio can take a tax write-down on the movie.

Leslie Grace / Via instagram.com

Then we have the New York Post , who initially broke the news, with a conflicting account. According to a source, "[The test screenings] were said to be so poorly received by moviegoers that the studio decided to cut its losses and run, for the sake of the brand’s future."

Adil El Arbi / Via instagram.com

Warner Bros. did release a statement , saying via a spokesperson, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odywQ_0h3lHOGQ00
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

The movie's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, also released a statement that read, "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."

Adil El Arbi / Via instagram.com

This isn't the only movie to be recently scrapped by Warner Bros. — Scoob! A Holiday Haunt , the sequel to the movie Scoob! , has been scrapped after reportedly costing Warner Bros. $40 million. A handful of existing HBO Max original movies have also been removed from the service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djeqC_0h3lHOGQ00
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

All of this being said, the company is still deciding what to do with the theatrical release of The Flash — even with all the allegations surrounding Ezra Miller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMDLB_0h3lHOGQ00
Clay Enos / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

The news quickly elicited some viral reactions on Twitter:

Me leaving Warner Bros Studios with ‘Batgirl’ in a hard drive up my ass

@edgewalker81 12:39 AM - 03 Aug 2022

Folks who are like “Batgirl was shelved because it was bad” acting as if that has ever stopped WB from releasing something before, lol.

@RICHARDLNEWBY 11:02 PM - 02 Aug 2022

One of the BATGIRL directors Adil El Arbi got married yesterday too… what awful timing.

@JacobFisherDF 10:14 PM - 02 Aug 2022

We are living in a society where Morbius was in theaters not once, but TWICE, and Batgirl can’t even get an HBO Max debut.

@RawbertBeef 02:03 AM - 03 Aug 2022

Can't wait for Batgirl.2023.1080p.WEBrip.X265 to be the best superhero flick of the year.

@HiTopFilms 04:43 AM - 03 Aug 2022

We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
SFGate

Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie

The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Ezra Miller
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros Studios#Variety#Bilall Fallah Via#Hbo Discovery
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned

In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again

Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making bad movies. At least, that’s the common refrain on social media now that David Zaslav, chief executive of the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery, is in charge. What seems to be a more accurate assessment is that Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making movies that aren’t guaranteed to line company coffers. The cancellations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which until Tuesday were both in postproduction, have sent shock waves through Hollywood. In the case of Batgirl, social media pundits claimed the film was shelved because it was so bad it...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Day To Die’ on Hulu, A Faltering VOD Actioner With A Smattering Of Star Power

A Day to Die (Hulu) is part of the string of films Bruce Willis made in 2021 before his abrupt retirement after revelations became public of his significant cognitive decline. Shot on tight budgets and with an even tighter shooting schedule, these films usually feature the actor as a solitary heavy. He has a little bit more to do in A Day to Die, but the bar is low. A DAY TO DIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: At the outset of A Day to Die, Connor Connelly (Kevin Dillon), Brice Mason (Frank Grillo) and their elite team of operators...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ cancellation could be bad news for every DC project in development

The cancellation of the nearly-completed Batgirl film by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the subsequent midnight deletion of a half-dozen unpopular films from its HBO Max streaming service, have sent shockwaves through the industry among fans and professionals. While it might seem shocking to walk back a project that a segment of their audience may be excited about, it’s standard operating procedure that when an executive takes charge of a production house or studio, they clear the decks of projects their predecessors worked on. Usually, the thinking goes that if these are the properties that lost the previous powers-that-be their jobs (or their entire studio), it’s probably best to go in a different direction.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Joker 2' Released Date Revealed Amid 'Batgirl' Turmoil

Amid the flurry of strange news coming out of Warner Bros. Discovery this week is a release date for the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. According to a report by Deadline, the movie is now slated for a theatrical release on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. This comes after the perplexing news that Batgirl will not be released at all, leading to some doubts about DC Comics adaptations in general.
MOVIES
Parade

'Batgirl' Movie Canceled By Studio During Post-Production

The DC Comics-inspired film Batgirl will not be hitting the big screen, new reports reveal. The feature film—which was already in post-production—has been officially killed by Warner Bros. and will not premiere in theaters or on HBO Max, Variety reports. According to the publication, the film was originally...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy