Here's What's Happening With The Chaos Surrounding The "Batgirl" Movie Being Scrapped After $90 Million Was Allegedly Already Spent

The cancellation of the nearly-completed Batgirl film by Warner Bros. Discovery, and the subsequent midnight deletion of a half-dozen unpopular films from its HBO Max streaming service, have sent shockwaves through the industry among fans and professionals. While it might seem shocking to walk back a project that a segment of their audience may be excited about, it’s standard operating procedure that when an executive takes charge of a production house or studio, they clear the decks of projects their predecessors worked on. Usually, the thinking goes that if these are the properties that lost the previous powers-that-be their jobs (or their entire studio), it’s probably best to go in a different direction.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO