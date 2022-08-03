ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Decades-old Fort Collins eatery will close by year's end

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 2 days ago

One of Fort Collins' oldest and longest family-run restaurants will close by the end of the year.

Clyde Canino, owner of Canino's Italian Restaurant, 613 S. College Ave., announced this week he will make his last batch of Bolognese by the end of the year.

Canino, 69, has owned and operated the iconic restaurant for 46 years, making it one of the longest-tenured and longest-family-owned restaurants in the city.

He put the restaurant on the market this week for $1.5 million but made it clear the purchase does not come with the family recipes or the Canino name. Those stay with him.

Why and when is Canino's Italian Restaurant closing?

"I'm ending work for myself in order to get on with other aspects of my life," he said. "Our desire is to go out on top."

Canino, who met his wife, Karen, at the restaurant when she applied for a job, said he isn't making any commitments for special events past Oct. 22. He expects to close by Nov. 1 but will not operate past Dec. 31, no matter what.

The only thing that would derail that plan is if a buyer wants the building sooner than October. Hopefully, the "buyer would recognize the longstanding nature of the restaurant and allow me to honor the commitments I've made to this point in time," Canino said.

How long has Canino's Italian Restaurant been in Fort Collins?

Canino opened the restaurant on Jan. 17, 1976, in a building constructed in 1905. He was just 22, continuing his family's legacy that began for him when he was 5, standing on cans to wash dishes at his father's Denver restaurant. By the time he was 12, he was at the restaurant every morning, baking bread using his grandfather's recipe.

Closing the restaurant "will obviously be a huge life transition for me," he said. "I have grandkids that I haven't spent enough time with and interests in Kenya" to which he wants to devote more time. "I want to enjoy some of the fruits of my labor."

Karen Canino travels to Kenya every year, and the couple works closely with the Samburu Youth Education Fund, which helps pay to educate Kenyan youths. The couple has made friends in the country, with one family in particular, a man who named his fourth child Clyde.

Canino has already told his employees and some customers the restaurant will be closing. "I wanted them to find out in a way that wasn't Facebook," he said. Some are happy he's able to retire, while others are bemoaning the loss of their favorite restaurant, he said.

Employees will receive an additional two weeks pay as well as a severance package based on seniority and importance to the operation.

The building, with its signature green canopy, sits in between The Music District, owned by Fort Collins billionaire philanthropist Pat Stryker's Bohemian Foundation, and a single-family home owned by South College 609 LLC, which lists the same Mountain Avenue address as Stryker's foundation and Bohemian Cos.

Comments / 9

michael crockett
2d ago

no!!!!!! that was one of the first places I ate at when I moved here in 2001 and I loved it, ate there as much as possible until moving to Denver a few years ago.well looks like one more trip to foco to eat here before they close

The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

