Mcduffie County, GA

McDuffie Co. conducts internal investigation into Animal Services Department

By Ashlyn Williams
 2 days ago

McDuffie County, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County is conducting an internal investigation into the Animal Services Department after accusations were made against the shelter.

As a result of the accusations, per county policy, the shelter employees have been suspended with pay until the investigation is complete. The supervising veterinarian has notified the county leadership that he will no longer serve in his position at the shelter. Lastly, the county has requested that the Georgia Department of Agriculture conduct an inspection of the shelter and cite any potential deficiencies they may find. They have also requested to make recommendations for changes moving forward.

The shelter will remain closed this week for ongoing renovations, and cannot operate until a new supervising veterinarian is working for the facility. The public will be notified when plans have been made to reopen.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be forthcoming.

If you have any issues related to animal services, please call 706-595-1781.

WJBF

WJBF

