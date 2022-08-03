Things to do this week: Aug. 5-11

August, with no real holiday, can feel like a boring month. Luckily, we’re in Southern California and it’s never boring here. With new exhibits to visit, one-of-a-kind immersive musical experiences and various specialty conventions and festivals, the problem is not having enough time to go to all these events.

Aug. 5

“House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty”

Natural History Museum of LA County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Aug. 5-Sept. 7 | nhm.org

Ahead of the release of “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and HBO Max have partnered to present “House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty,” a 2,500-square foot exhibit exploring the mythical world of Westeros, the Targaryen dynasty, and the dragons that ruled beside them. The exhibit features tutorials on the Valyrian language, original costumes from the show, and series memorabilia, including dragon eggs. In addition, a replica of a new Iron Throne will be on display and available for visitors to sit on and take pictures.

Contact: A Multi-Sensory Journey Celebrating Daft Punk

Wisdome | 1147 Palmetto St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Aug. 5-6 | feverup.com

Inspired by Daft Punk, this galactic show is already proving a huge hit across the city as production works with an evolving roster of best-in-class DJs, cirque performers, immersive actors, and musicians to achieve a world-class performance.Integrated with cutting edge dome content, captivating lasers, 3D mapping, and practical effects, the show is the ultimate love letter to Daft Punk’s legacy.

Integrated with cutting edge dome content, captivating lasers, 3D mapping, and practical effects, the show will test new creative boundaries and is the ultimate love letter to Daft Punk’s legacy. | Courtesy photo

First Fridays Huntington Beach

Goldenwest College | 15744 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, CA 92647 | Aug. 5 | eventbrite.com

Head to Huntington Beach for this free nighttime farmers market featuring over 75 vendors, food trucks (with vegan options), sweet treats, live music, photo ops and family games like giant Jenga and Connect Four.

Summer Nights at the Tar Pits

La Brea Tar Pits | 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Aug. 5 | tarpits.org

With your free museum admission tickets you’ll get to enjoy music from DJs, special performances, pop up presentations, access to the Tar Bar and food trucks.So, grab a drink, relax and get to know the Ice Age predators that once roamed the place we call home.

Family Movie Fridays: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Memorial Park | 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Aug. 5 | cityofsierramadre.com

Pack some chairs or blankets, and don’t forget snacks, and spend some quality time with your family watching Peter, Ned and MJ save the multiverse alongside some surprising allies.

The Music Center’s Dance DTLA

Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 5 | musiccenter.org

Learn a new dance under the stars at this very popular, free event. Instructor Jamari Balmain will guide you through voguing at this kick-off to DTLA Proud.

Quilt Festival

Long Beach Convention Center | 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Aug. 5-6 | quilts.com

Whether you’re an experienced quilter or want to start a project, the Quilt Festival can help with classes, lectures, and vendors selling quilts, fabrics, supplies and crafts.

Pico Rivera Summer Street Fest

Smith Park | 6016 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 | Aug. 5 19 | instagram.com/p/CgkS6gmPlMf

Enjoy an evening of live music from La Santa Cecilia and Anything for Salinas, a variety of food, vendors, a beer garden, jumpers and games.

Concerts in the Park: 4 Lads from Liverpool

Memorial Park | 320 N. Orange Place, Azusa, CA 91702 | Aug. 5 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Pack up your blankets, lawn chairs and picnics for an evening of free musical entertainment.

Glendora Summer Movies: “Jungle Cruise”

Finkbiner Park | 160 N. Wabash Ave., Glendora, CA 91741 | Aug. 5 | cityofglendora.org

This end of summer celebration will feature the SoCal Jungle Reptile Show before the movie begins at dusk.

“Back to the Future” with the LA Phil

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Aug. 5-6 | hollywoodbowl.com

Great Scott! If my calculations are correct, if you hop into your DeLorean now you’ll beat traffic on the 101 and get to the Hollywood Bowl just in time to watch Marty McFly save the past, or is it the future, on the the big screen while the LA Phil performs Alan Silvestri’s score live to picture.

Christmas Con

Pasadena Convention Center | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Aug. 5-7 | thats4entertainment.com

Dashing through the California heat in an open top convertible, or however the song goes. Celebrate Christmas in July with special guests and surprises.

“Tron” Returns to El Capitan with Panel and Double Feature

El Capitan Theatre | 1755 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Aug. 5-7 | elcapitantheatre.com

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Disney’s “Tron,” El Capitan will host A Night On the Grid Panel on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. hosted by Mike Bonifer, author of “The Art of Tron,” before the movie. On Aug. 6 moviegoers can watch both “Tron” and “Tron: Legacy.” Props from both films will be on display starting Aug. 5.

Still from “Tron.” | ©2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

‘80s vs. Rockabilly

The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Aug. 5 | themixxclub.com

These two eras of music face off as DJs provide the soundtrack on this trip down memory lane. Show up early for a dance lesson from Time 2 Swing.

Tropical Luau Skate Party

Wingate Park Hockey Rink | 735 N. Glendora Ave., Covina, CA 91724 | Aug. 5 | covinaca.gov/parksrec

Skating is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance these days. Get in on the trend by wearing your best leis and Hawaiian shirts and taking your skates down to the park.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton Pasadena | 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Aug. 5-7 | beadanddesign.com

Buy directly from artisans and tradespeople specializing in beads, art clothing, jewelry, gemstones, textiles, findings, and embellishments. Workshops in jewelry making techniques, wire work, collage, art clay, chainmail and more will be offered.

Find one-of-a-kind pieces at the Pasadena Bead & Design Show. | Courtesy photo

Jazz at LACMA: 3 More Sounds

LACMA | 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Aug. 5 | lacma.org

Honoring the legendary trio The Three Sounds with pianist Gene Harris, 3 More Sounds features alumni bassist Henry “The Skipper” Franklin and drummer Carl Burnett along with pianist Robert Turner. The group continues the tradition of swinging, soulful, and lyrical music-making of the 1960s on their latest recording honoring Ray Charles.

“From Number to Name: Back to Life”

Livestreams | Aug. 5-7 | eastwestplayers.org

What is incarceration? What is freedom? What is forgiveness? In “From Number To Name: Back To Life,” formerly incarcerated Asian Americans and those in the API community impacted by mass incarceration take us on a journey through their experiences. “From Number To Name: Back To Life” ​challenges viewers to reflect on our criminal justice system and imagines its future.

Aug. 6

Uncorked Wine Festival

California Science Center | 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Aug. 6 | uncorkedwinefestivals.com

Choose from over 100 wines AND champagnes from around the world to sip from, enjoy after hours access to the California Science Center (including “Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia” exhibit with VIP tickets), savor treats from local food trucks and hit the dance floor as the DJ plays some tunes. The best part is you’ll be drinking for a cause! The event benefits A Kid Again which helps kids with life threatening illnesses and their families.

Feria Nayarit en California

Pico Rivera Sports Arena | 11003 Sports Arena Dr, Pico Rivera, CA 90601 | Aug. 6-7 | facebook.com/FeriaNayaritEnCalifornia

If you couldn’t make it to the Riviera Nayarit this summer, a little bit of Nayarit is coming to SoCal. Featuring live performances from Banada Arkangel de Chuy Navarro and Angel Ng among several acts, traditional food from Nayarit, dancing, and vendors of all types, travel to Mexico for the days without ever leaving the Southland.

Shaq’s Bass All-Stars

Hollywood Palladium | 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 6 | insomniac.com

Catch Shaq (aka Diesel), Whipped Cream, YehMe2, Chee, and Celo playing electronic and trap music all night.

Jerk Fest: A Caribbean Food & Music Festival

Exposition Park | 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Aug. 6-7 | eventbrite.com

This might be the only time you’ll want to be around a jerk—jerk chicken, shrimp, fish, pineapple and beans that is. Indulge in tasty Caribbean food, and listen to live bands and DJs from the islands.

NoHo Summer Nights Festival

North Hollywood Recreation Center | 11455 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Aug. 6 | eventbrite.com

Beach St. A Go Go!, a six-person band, brings the groovy sound of the ‘60s to NoHo.

909 Open Market

2282 N. Garey Ave., Pomona, 91768 | Aug. 6 | 909openmarket.com

Get some tamales, a churro and then find some handmade treasures from small vendors. There will ablos be music, raffles and giveaways.

“A League of Their Own”

Hollywood Forever | 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Aug. 6 | hollywoodforever.com

This special 30th anniversary screening of the Penny Marshall-directed classic will feature Geena Davis and the stars of the new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” in person! Pack a picnic or enjoy some of the treats on sale (including beer and wine), and enjoy DJ sets to keep you entertained.

Monrovia Summer Concerts

Station Square Park | 1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Aug. 6 | cityofmonrovia.org

Set up your blankets and chairs at Station Square Park to hear Electric Vinyl play some classic rock.

Latin Sounds: Brazilian String Trio

LACMA | 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Aug. 6 | lacma.org

After exploring the exhibits at LACMA, listen to the Brazilian String Trio introduce you to contemporary Brazilian sounds on the violin and guitar.

Latin jazz at LACMA. | Photo by Malingering (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

One Colorado Summer Concerts: De Lux

One Colorado Old Pasadena | 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103 | Aug. 6 | onecolorado.com

LA-based De Lux brings their innovative mix of new wave, post punk, funk and disco to One Colorado. DJ Dan T will get you dancing from 8-9 p.m. before the show starts.

The Fab Four

Starlight Bowl | 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank, CA 91501 | Aug. 6 | starlightbowl.com

Twist and shout along with the ultimate Beatles tribute band around. This Emmy-winning quartet are known for their attention to detail during their live renditions of the Beatles’ biggest hits.

Day Trip LA

The Patio at Academy LA | 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 6 | daytrip.la

Goldroom, Kraak & Smaak, and Luxxury will lift your spirits with dance music sure to get you dancing.

Goat Yoga with Hello Critter

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Aug. 6 | arboretum.org

There are two sessions of this one-hour class that includes 45 minutes of yoga and 15 minutes to take photos with your new goat friends.

Aug. 7

The Magic of Peruvian Folklore

Downey Theatre | 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241 | Aug. 7 | dancesofperu.com

In celebration of Peruvian independence, learn about the country’s folklore through dance and live music.

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

Mount Wilson Observatory | Aug. 7 | mtwilson.edu

Listen to the L.A. Chamber Brass play works by Back, Ewazen, Kamen, Barber, Arnold and Ewald under the vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope with which Edwin Hubble discovered our place in the universe.

Box & Brews

Glendora Public Market | 905 E. Arrow Highway, Glendora, CA 91740 | Aug. 7 | glendorapublicmarket.com

Start your week off with a punch, literally! Learn the basics of punching, moving and blocking from bartender Scarlett during this 45-minute “boxing-inspired” class. Reward yourself for a good workout with a pint from Smog City Brewing.

Pasadena City College Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Aug. 7 | visitpasadena.com

Find antiques, collectibles, and one-of-a-kind treasures from over 400 vendors.

Pomona Swap Meet & Classic Car Show

Fairplex Gate 17 | 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768 | Aug. 7 | fairplex.com

Sellers in over 2,000 vendor spaces will feature car parts and accessories. There will also be classic cars on display.

Monrovia Summer Concerts

Monrovia Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Aug. 7 | cityofmonrovia.org

Get those boots out of the closet and rock them as Country Nation puts on a show at Library Park.

Aug. 8

Irwindale Sunset Cinema: “Encanto”

Irwindale Park | 16053 Calle De Paseo, Irwindale, CA 91706 | Aug. 8 | irwindaleca.gov

We might not talk about Bruno or generational trauma, but we will talk about how you should pack chairs and blankets for you to sit on while watching this movie. Family fun activities begin at 7:30 p.m. and snacks will also be available for purchase.

Vegan Playground

Plant Power Fast Food | 776 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Aug. 8 | eventbrite.com

This night market features tons of vegan food options, music from DJs, giveaways and games for an all-around good time.

Aug. 9

“The Prom”

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 9-Sept. 11 | centertheatregroup.org

This musical comedy, about Broadway stars traveling to a conservative town in Indiana to help a lesbian student who has been banned from bringing her girlfirend to her highschool prom, is full of heart and spunk.

The national touring company of “The Prom” coming to Center Theatre Group / The Ahmanson Theatre Aug. 9 to Sept 11, 2022. | Photo by Deen van Meer

Moonlight Movies on the Beach: “Luca”

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | Aug. 9 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

Watching “Luca” right on the beach will feel like you’re in Portorosso with Luca, Alberto and Giulia. The movie starts at 8 p.m. so you’ll have plenty of time to go for a dip in the ocean and look for some sea monsters.

Summer Movie Night Series: “Jungle Cruise”

Plaza West Covina | 112 Plaza Drive, West Covina, CA 91790 | Aug. 9 | eventbrite.com

Doors open at 6 p.m. for you to enjoy entertainment, games and giveaways until the movie starts.

The Drawing Club

Nucleus | 210 E. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801 | Aug. 9 16 23 30 | eventbrite.com

This drawing workshop features a themed model and guest artists doing a short demo. This week’s theme is Princess Mononoke.

Next Slide Please: A PowerPoint Comedy Show

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Aug. 9 | eventbrite.com

Comedians are invited to make PowerPoints about whatever they want. The show features presentations from Demi Adejuyigbe (Gilmore Guys), Danielle Weisberg (The Simpsons), Isabella Roland (HBO’s Sex Lives of College Girls), Carmen Christopher (The Bear), Lizzie Logan (The New Yorker) and Sarah Dooley (Reductress).

Aug. 10

Glendale Summer Concert Series: Bobby and the Gypsies

Verdugo Park | 1621 Cañada Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 | Aug. 10 | glendaleca.gov

As the worst of the day’s heat is over, get together with family and friends to enjoy a tribute to flamenco and Catalan rumba.

Residents dance at a concert in the park. | Photo courtesy of City of Glendale

Music in the Chinese Garden

The Huntington |1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Aug. 10 | huntington.org

After a late morning stroll through the gardens, find a seat in the Chinese Garden to enjoy traditional Chinese music from performers playing classical instruments like the dizi, pipa, and erhu.

“Gay History for Straight People”

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth | 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Aug. 10 | eventbrite.com

Winner of the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Spoken Word two years in a row, “Gay History for Straight People” is a humorous interpretations of gay history. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson-worshiper Leola, the show has jokes, snacks and prizes.

Duarte Summer Concerts in the Park

Beardslee Park | 2000 Buena Vista St., Duarte, CA 91010 | Aug. 10 | accessduarte.com

This event will feature live music from local artists. Admission is free, so bring your friends and family out for a fun night under the stars.

Aug. 11

The Untouchables with Midway

The Bourbon Room second floor | 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 11 | bourbonroomhollywood.com

Inspired by the ska revival/punk rock band The Boxboys, The Untouchables are a soul/mod revival band based in Silver Lake.

Irwindale Music in the Park: Suave

Dan Diaz Recreation Center | 16053 Calle de Paseo, Irwindale, CA 91706 | Aug. 11 | irwindaleca.gov

Looking for an inexpensive dinner and show? Dance to some Latin tunes then dine on hamburgers, chips and some drinks.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

LBCC – LAC Campus | 4901 E. Carson St., Long Beach, CA 90808 | Aug. 11 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

Before “Andor” premieres on Disney Plus in September, watch Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, Bodhi Rook and K-2SO steal the plans to the Death Star and help save the galaxy.

Sizzling Summer Nights: Conjunto Oye!

The Autry Museum of the American West | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 11 | theautry.org

Sway those hips to the salsa beats of Conjunto Oye. If you don’t know how to dance, there will be a complimentary dance lesson to get you on your feet.

South El Monte Summer Concerts: Ace Band

South El Monte City Hall Front Lawn | 1415 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte, CA 91733 | Aug. 11 | cityofsouthelmonte.org

“Music that moves you” has been this band’s driving force for the past 40 years. From the streets of East LA, the band’s horn section is integral to getting audiences dancing.

Ongoing

“Wibit”

Alamitos Beach | south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places | Through end of summer season | longbeach.gov

The “Wibit” is an inflatable water park, free and open to the public, configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures. Features will include a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play, such as swimming, balancing, climbing, jumping, sliding and swimming.

Parks After Dark

LA County Parks | Through Aug. 6 | parks.lacounty.gov

Parks After Dark has returned for the summer with free activities like concerts and movie nights at 34 LA County parks.

“Freestyle Love Supreme”

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Aug. 7 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

“Freestyle Love Supreme” is a critically acclaimed hip-hop sensation and recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award that was conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before “In The Heights” and “Hamilton.” The 90-minute show is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal styling with special surprise guests at select performances and no two shows are ever the same.

Left to Right: Kaila Mullady, Jay Ellis, Andrew Bancroft, Morgan Reilly. | Photo by Joan Marcus

Los Angeles Summer Bachata Festival

Sheraton Gateway Hotel at LAX | 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 | Through Aug. 8 | lasummerbachatafestival.com

This year’s festival will feature workshops, performances, DJs, performers, instructors, pool parties and social dancing.

Y Para Siempre…Marco Antonio Solís

Grammy Museum | Through Aug. 14 | grammymuseum.org

The Grammy Museum is honoring the multi-Latin Grammy-winning Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís, who is currently touring with Los Bukis, with an exhibit exploring five major chapters of the artist’s career and life, including his childhood in Michoacán, the evolution of Los Bukis and his solo career.

State Fair Ent. Los Angeles

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA, 91007 | Through Aug. 20 | statefairent.com

If, like me, you too are missing the when the LA County Fair was later in the summer, then you’ll want to check out the State Fair Ent. Los Angeles. Featuring concerts, carnival rides, pig races, doggy stunts, FMX Motocross and BMX stunt shows, fair food and much more, you can still get your summer fair fix.

Valley Fright Nights

Pierce College | 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367 | Through Aug. 28 | valleyfrightnights.com

Halloween has come a little early to LA with this new horror event featuring three haunted houses, scare zones, food and other ghoulish surprises.

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival

Griffith Park | 4801 Griffith Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Sept. 4 | iscla.org

The Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival returns for the summer with two shows. Up first, “Knight of the Burning Pestle,” a comedy written by a friend of Shakespeare, is an ode to inventive theater and will be on stage from July 2-31. Closing the season, “Macbeth” will transport audiences to its eerie world from Aug. 6-Sept. 4.

100 Great British Drawings

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Sept. 5 | huntington.org

“100 Great British Drawings” will trace the practice of drawing in Britain from the 17th through the mid-20th century. The exhibition will feature rarely seen treasures, including works by William Blake, John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough, and J. M. W. Turner, as well as examples by artists associated with the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood and early 20th-century modernism.

Lonely Tower (Undated, ca. 1881) by Samuel Palmer (1805-1881) | Photo by Brianna Chu / Beacon Media News

This Is Not America’s Flag

The Broad | 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Sept. 25 | thebroad.org

Over 20 artists explore the complex, and often contradictory, meanings engendered by the flag of the United States of America. Conceptualized in 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, the exhibit conceptualizes both the nation’s ideals and shortcomings.

Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse

LACMA | 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Oct. 9 | lacma.org

Highlighting fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen’s tailoring and dressmaking skills, the exhibition examines the different disciplines, imagination, innovation and artistic process that defined McQueen’s career. The exhibition will display McQueen garments from the Collection of Regina J. Drucker alongside artworks from LACMA’s permanent collection.

New Babies Exhibit

Aquarium of the Pacific | 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through April 2023 | aquariumofpacific.org

Who doesn’t like baby animals? Meet baby sea otter pups, miniature sea jellies, baby cuttlefish and more baby animals to make you awww. You’ll also learn how they are cared for and about their ocean habitats.