Oxnard, CA

Man dies in south Oxnard condominium fire; woman badly burned

By Gretchen Wenner, Ventura County Star
 6 days ago

A fire Wednesday morning at a south Oxnard condominium left a man dead and a woman with serious burns, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 5100 block of Longfellow Way, said Oxnard Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Herring. The site is along the south side of East Pleasant Valley Road, generally west of Rose Avenue, in the Cypress neighborhood.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke and flame visible in a second-story unit and went into defensive mode, Herring said.

A man was confirmed dead at the scene and a woman was taken by ambulance to St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard with "significant burns," he said. No other details about the victims were immediately available.

A good Samaritan who lived in the complex, but not at the unit that caught fire, tried to assist with rescues. He declined medical care at the scene, Herring said.

The incident left multiple units uninhabitable and displaced about 17 people, he said, with Red Cross personnel offering assistance.

The blaze, which was escalated to second-alarm staging, also brought Ventura County and federal firefighters, Herring said, along with Gold Coast Ambulance personnel.

The cause remains under investigation.

Oxnard Police Department officers also responded, said Cmdr. Luis McArthur, with a police investigator teaming up with a fire department investigator to look into the cause.

By late Wednesday morning, firefighters had cleared the scene as personnel from a private cleanup company awaited permits to start work. A central landing that connected several units was unstable, workers said. Yellow tape blocked off access to the four affected units.

Rene Alejandro, 38, said he lives in the downstairs unit under the burned condo. He had been getting up to go to work when he heard the cat upstairs screaming, he said. When he looked outside, he saw flames coming from the unit above.

Alejandro said he ran upstairs and banged on doors to awaken residents, then returned downstairs to help his parents out of his condo. By late morning, he waited on the grass outside, unable to enter his condo after officials found the structure unsafe.

He described the man who died as an elderly resident with limited mobility. Another resident had helped rescue the woman from the burning apartment, he said. The cat had apparently survived and was hiding on a balcony.

Another resident, Patricia Granados, 47, said she lives in an upstairs unit in the fourplex. Granados said she had been sound asleep when the fire started and was awakened by neighbors calling and banging on the door. She saw flames coming out of the affected unit's kitchen windows.

Shortly before noon, she sat on a chair outside under the shade of a tree. A package of blankets marked with the Red Cross logo was on the ground nearby. She had been too upset by the incident to go to work, she said.

This story may be updated if more information becomes available.

This story may be updated if more information becomes available.

