ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Princeton Community Hospital holds active shooter drill

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZc6o_0h3lGKGf00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital spent two to three months planning and preparing for Wednesday’s active shooter drill.

The hospital recruited the help of the Princeton Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for the drill.

Karen Bowling, CEO of PCH, and Lieutenant Eric Pugh, a detective with PPD, said this is important because it’s a troubling time we are living in.

“With things going on in the world as they are, we feel it was very important that our hospital be prepared to manage should there be an active shooter or any type of emergency that we need to partner with the police department to ensure there’s quick action,” Bowling said.

Lieutenant Pugh said it’s important to make sure the job is done efficiently and effectively.

While we were not allowed to film the drill itself due to safety concerns, officers carried out the drill while the hospital continued normal operations.

“Our response time is extremely fast and that’s the number one thing in this situation is that speed. How fast can we stop the threat and how fast can we preserve life? And then we’re able to form a plan on how if anyone is injured, how we’re going to deal with that,” Pugh said.

They said having direct radio communication, cameras, and security within the hospital makes it easier to protect both patients and employees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woay.com

Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Ride for Ivy motorcycle ride benefits baby with Spinal Bifida in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A motorcycle ride in Bluefield aims to raise money for a family in need of help. Parents Robbie and Brittany Gaines are caring for their one-year-old son who was born prematurely.As a result, he’s faced numerous health issues. Managing partner of Cole Harley-Davidson Tyler Dunmyer and organizer David Orander created a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway

WELCH, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials on August 1, 2022, for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus years now. It should have been done a long time ago; before I even walked in the door as Governor. But now, we’re making it happen. We’re getting this done for the people of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I believe in southern West Virginia with all...
WELCH, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
Princeton, WV
Government
Princeton, WV
Sports
Princeton, WV
Health
Mercer County, WV
Health
Mercer County, WV
Sports
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Princeton, WV
WSAZ

‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area. Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Humane Society overcrowded, needs help with adoptions

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Greenbrier County Humane Society is over capacity for cats. Whether you’re looking for an energetic young kitty or a loyal older cat, the humane society needs the feline parents of Greenbrier County to help them deal with their overcrowding situation. “We’re doing better with dogs, but with cats, we are pretty […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Princeton salon offers free haircuts for back-to-school

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A salon in Princeton is giving out free haircuts for back to school. Salon Sublime on Courthouse Road invites all parents with children in school to receive a free haircut on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Last year, they gave back school supplies to local teachers […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNT-TV

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter#Police#Medical Services#General Health#Pch#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

‘Another Chance Art Market’ fundraiser in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another Chance Art Market, The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a family friendly fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022 starting at 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. This event, “Another Chance Art Market”, will feature artists, musicians, and food vendors that have goods […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
RHODELL, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. family of five on verge of homelessness due to housing crisis

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family of five in Pulaski County is asking for the community’s help to find a place to live as they face homelessness. A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Samantha Prim, as well as their three children — ages seven, 11, and 13 — found out they needed to be out of their Section 8 housing by Friday, Aug. 5 because their landlord had new plans for the property.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WVNS

White Coat Ceremony held for Nursing students at Bluefield State University

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University welcomed its first nursing students to a white coat ceremony.  Normally, this type of ceremony is for doctors in medical school, but Director of Nursing Sandra Wynn said it can be for all in the healthcare profession. “It is a ceremony to bring the nursing students into the fold […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners

“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVSP gets new technology for body discovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Just For Kids, Inc. 11th Annual Golf Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just for Kids, Inc. a nationally accredited child advocacy center is excited to be hosting their 11th annual golf tournament, which will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Woodhaven Golf Course at Glade Springs Resort. Entering it’s 11th year, this Golf Classic is a significant fundraiser for the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Building dedication event held for Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley. The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Raleigh County Budget

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday, making quick work of the week’s agenda which featured items such as budget approvals and revisions, as well as code ordinance adoptions. Soon after the calling to order of Tuesday’s session, a request from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Many events planned this month in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month. Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The 10th annual Lewisburg Literacy Festival at Carnegie Hall

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you love books and reading, the Lewisburg Literacy Festival is in town at Carnegie Hall, on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022. Greg Johnson, the Program Director for the Lewisburg Literacy Festival, said this festival has prominent guest speakers coming, such as Garry Trudeau, the cartoonist known for […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy