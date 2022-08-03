ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hvpz4_0h3lGD5a00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online.

People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”

Clifford Height said he’s pushing for the fest to be canceled.

“Pride Fest I’m totally opposed to it. Any gay thing now or in the future I’m opposed to it because God is opposed to it,” Height said.

Pride Fest organizer Jenn Teehee said they’re getting threats online, too.

The city’s planning committee approved the permits for the fest earlier this year.

Penny Nelson, who’s also a Pride Fest organizer, said these hateful comments won’t stop them and the fest is here to stay.

Due to the increased online threats, Teehee said they’re bringing in a third party vendor to help with security. There will be security at the front checking bags and walking around monitoring things. She said security did deem the threats credible.

Pride Fest is August 13 starting at 11 a.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Mural cover-up sparks conversation about public art

TAHLEQUAH – Local Cherokee Nation citizens and artists voiced concerns when a popular mural on the corner of Downing and Muskogee Ave. was painted over to make way for a new business. In 2020 renowned Native American artist Yatika Starr Fields began painting a series of murals across the...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#The Fest#Racism#Arrow City Council
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.

CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Warren is walking from Catoosa to Claremore on Friday....
CATOOSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Longtime city leader dies after decades of serving Tulsa community

A longtime city leader has passed away after serving the Tulsa community for decades. The city of Tulsa said Dwain E. Midget, the Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, passed away on Tuesday. Tulsa officials described Midget as a tireless community leader with a true success story. Midget started...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KRMG

Bartlesville nonprofit teaches children importance of farming, growing tomatoes

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new, unique tomato farm in Bartlesville, Okla. is teaching children the importance of growing, farming and planting. OK EAT has an heirloom organic tomato farm and tent. It’s open for visits and lessons. There’s limited tomatoes available for picking, but they have around 52 different varieties of tomatoes, everything from gourmet to cherry.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
KRMG

Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
83K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy