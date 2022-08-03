Read on www.thesandpaper.net
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Del-Ponte’s in Bradley Beach is a Great Stop at the Jersey Shore for Dinner and Dessert
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ – What’s better than a nicely crafted coal-fired pizza at a picturesque...
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
thesandpaper.net
Skate Park Gets Favorable Vibe in Beach Haven
The borough council will have various hurdles to clear before the facility becomes a reality; it took the first step by taking public comments at the agenda meeting on July 28. The proposed location would be west of the basketball court at the Taylor Avenue waterfront. To help the process...
thesandpaper.net
‘Limoncello’ Captures Autumn Light; Fourth, Final Installment of Design-a-Day Series
Glass artist Mary Tantillo beamed. Her smile as bright as her yellow sundress, the owner of SwellColors Glass Studio and Gallery in Surf City was surrounded by artist friends, family, supporters and newcomers in her shop on Friday, July 29 as the summer party atmosphere called to fun-seekers on the sidewalk.
New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd
Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
thesandpaper.net
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
thesandpaper.net
Harvey Cedars to Kids: Get Hooked on Fishing
Children ages 5 to 17 can test their angling skills at the annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” surf fishing tournament Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Harvey Cedars. The event is held rain or shine. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in Sunset...
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Light Edges Harvey Cedars for Third in Ship Bottom Invitational
With the 60th Long Beach Island Beach Patrol Tournament coming up, Zak Westerberg understood the implications of his team’s placement in Ship Bottom’s annual Jack Donlon Memorial competition last week. “This is a big-time tournament with some really talented teams, which is why getting third is amazing for...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
thesandpaper.net
Summer Flea Market Aids First Responders
Baskets, books and baked goods, check. They will all be available in one form or another at the Women’s Auxiliary of the Surf City Volunteer Fire Co. and EMS flea market and bazaar on Aug. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 713 Long Beach Blvd. in the borough.
thesandpaper.net
Pollinator Garden Marks One-Year Anniversary
The Garden Club of Long Beach Island’s pollinator garden in Barnegat Light celebrated its first anniversary on July 19 with an appropriate cake and party. The 50- by 25-foot garden is located on the property that was originally Coast Guard residences. Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director, said when it was put on the market, Barnegat Light Mayor Kirk Larson saved the land from commercial development.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Toms River East Little League team gets sendoff ahead of regional tournament
There was a large show of support for the Toms River East Little League team as they got ready to leave for the regional tournament.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasonss concert in Red Bank, NJ Nov 10, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons presale code has just been added! For a very limited time you can buy tickets before the general public. Right now is the best time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets as quickly as you can to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in Red Bank.
