Beach Haven, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey State
thesandpaper.net

Skate Park Gets Favorable Vibe in Beach Haven

The borough council will have various hurdles to clear before the facility becomes a reality; it took the first step by taking public comments at the agenda meeting on July 28. The proposed location would be west of the basketball court at the Taylor Avenue waterfront. To help the process...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd

Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Harvey Cedars to Kids: Get Hooked on Fishing

Children ages 5 to 17 can test their angling skills at the annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” surf fishing tournament Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Harvey Cedars. The event is held rain or shine. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in Sunset...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Barnegat Light Edges Harvey Cedars for Third in Ship Bottom Invitational

With the 60th Long Beach Island Beach Patrol Tournament coming up, Zak Westerberg understood the implications of his team’s placement in Ship Bottom’s annual Jack Donlon Memorial competition last week. “This is a big-time tournament with some really talented teams, which is why getting third is amazing for...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Summer Flea Market Aids First Responders

Baskets, books and baked goods, check. They will all be available in one form or another at the Women’s Auxiliary of the Surf City Volunteer Fire Co. and EMS flea market and bazaar on Aug. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 713 Long Beach Blvd. in the borough.
SURF CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Pollinator Garden Marks One-Year Anniversary

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island’s pollinator garden in Barnegat Light celebrated its first anniversary on July 19 with an appropriate cake and party. The 50- by 25-foot garden is located on the property that was originally Coast Guard residences. Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director, said when it was put on the market, Barnegat Light Mayor Kirk Larson saved the land from commercial development.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

