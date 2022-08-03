Mother continues late son's legacy through acts of kindness

Read on www.wmur.com
WMUR.com
Donations pour in for annual Pack a Pack backpack drive
CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of New Hampshire families will get help with back-to-school costs thanks to the generosity shown in WMUR's annual Pack a Pack drive. Donations have been pouring in to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to Granite State children. The goal is to fill 3,000 backpacks...
WMUR.com
‘Pack a Pack’ drive continues; goal is to help 3,000 New Hampshire students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual “Pack a Pack” drive to benefit New Hampshire students in need wraps up this weekend. The goal is to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for 3,000 children across New Hampshire. >> How to donate: Send cash | Buy supplies through Amazon...
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, 25-year-old New Hampshire woman found slain with 2 sons, left ‘beyond devastated,’ AG says
Authorities say the slayings of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons in New Hampshire earlier this week have left her husband “beyond devastated.”. “He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes,” said Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general and chief of the office’s Criminal Justice Bureau, at a press conference Friday.
WMUR.com
Former Gov. Lynch donates $10,000 to Pack a Pack backpack drive
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR's annual Pack a Pack school backpack drive is underway and getting some big donations. Former Gov. John Lynch donated $10,000, which will be able to buy a few hundred backpacks full of school supplies. Lynch said education is a key to success and that any...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Comfort dog joins the force at a NH police department
EXETER, N.H. — There’s a new member of the Exeter Police Department hoping to bridge the connection between officers and the community. This new role is something departments all over the country have been looking into as they work with more behavioral health calls. The department introduced their...
westfordcat.org
After 10 years of service, WestfordCAT says farewell to Steve Edwards
WESTFORD — After 10 years of dedicated service, WestfordCAT is saying farewell to Video Systems Engineer Steve Edwards as he moves on to a new position. Steve has been an invaluable part of the WestfordCAT team, covering hundreds of local government meetings, a number of Westford Academy graduation ceremonies and Town Meetings, as well as being the resident “tech guru” in the office, providing technical and editorial support for those in need.
Father ‘beyond devastated' after wife, sons found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week, NBC 10 News reports. Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins. After...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire food pantries struggle with rising costs, growing demand
CONCORD, N.H. — Food pantries serving hungry New Hampshire residents are having to do more with less during times of high inflation. At the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, no one is ever turned away, and workers said more people have been coming through their doors recently. >> How to...
laconiadailysun.com
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
Officials: Deaths of Women, two children in N.H. ruled homicides
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The deaths of a woman and her two sons have been ruled homicides by New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner, according to a release issued by the N.H. Attorney General’s office, Thursday evening. Officials were called to a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, N.H.,...
Mother, 2 young sons shot to death in Northfield, NH home identified
NORTHFIELD, NH – A mother and her two young sons were found shot to death in a home in Northfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.The Chief Medical Examiner said they each died of single gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.Investigators were called to the home on Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word if any arrests have been made. The state Attorney General's office said investigators, "have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Attorney General's office said, "additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."
Officials identify mother, 2 young children found dead in their New Hampshire house
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Officials have identified the mother and her two young children who were found dead on Wednesday in their New Hampshire home. According to WFXT, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday the name of a woman and her two young children who were found dead in their home.
WMUR.com
Crisis help offered to first responders called to scene of Northfield deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — As investigators look for answers in the deaths of a Northfield mother and her two children, steps are being taken to help the first responders who were called to the scene. A critical incident stress management and debriefing are planned for the crews Friday afternoon. Officials...
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
WMUR.com
Hot air balloon rally returns to Pittsfield this weekend
PITTSFIELD, N.H. — The sky over Pittsfield will be colorful this weekend as the annual hot air balloon rally returns to town. Suncook Valley Rotary Club is hosting the event along with Over the Moon Farmstead. They will be celebrating 40 years of the rally. Twelve pilots will fly...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Car Crash Can’t Stop Dover, NH, Food Pantry
The Dover Food Pantry will continue to provide assistance despite a car crashing through the front window Tuesday afternoon. A 2006 Hyundai sedan driven by Andrew Benaris, 79, of Dover went through the front around 3pm according to Dover Police Lt. Mark Nadeau. Benaris was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No one else was in the car and impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
