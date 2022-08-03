LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.

