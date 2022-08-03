ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
