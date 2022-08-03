Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
McMorris Rodgers Joins Criticism of Dam Breaching Report as she Readies for Town Hall
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, invites area residents to a town hall next week for a dialogue about current events and issues of importance to them. “A Conversation with Cathy” takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Centennial Ballroom of the Spokane...
Entire Town of Lind, WA Being Evacuated as 2,000+ Acre Wildfire Threatens Homes, Crops and Infrastructure
According to an update from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the Lind Fire continues to burn south of Lind, WA. Sheriff Wagner with the ACSO says that the fire is now estimated at around 2,500 acres. So far, six homes and eight structures have been lost. It had initially been reported that ten homes had been lost.
UPDATE: Wildfire South of Cheney Grows to Over 3,000 Acres
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
Asotin County Fire Marshal Enacts Burn Ban in Asotin County
CLARKSTON - On Monday, August 1, 2022, Asotin County Fire Marshal Karst Riggers implemented a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Asotin County, effective immediately. Propane fire rings and propane or charcoal grills are still allowed. Campfires at Chief Timothy Park are also still allowed as a statewide ban has not been issued.
2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive North Of Harvard
MOSCOW - Authorities are searching Jerome Creek, north of Harvard, for a fugitive out of Benewah County. Archie Hicks is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for violating the terms of his release from a witness intimidation case. He was last seen by authorities fleeing the Benewah County Courthouse in St. Maries in mid-July.
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Woman Facing 12 Counts of Animal Cruelty After 12 More Great Danes are Rescued from Lewiston Residence, Bringing Total to 25
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant 1963 Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston that was done as part of an animal hoarding case investigation. The warrant was executed after the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, along with the Idaho Animal Rescue Network,...
Clarkston's Greta Boreson Among Those Competing to Represent Washington State in 2023 Distinguished Young Women's Program
PULLMAN - On Saturday, August 6, 2022, eleven high school seniors will compete to represent the state of Washington at the 2023 America's Distinguished Young Women Program. During the program, each participant will be judged in talent, fitness and self-expression routines. One judging category, scholastic achievement, was evaluated earlier. The...
28-Year-Old Clarkston Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges, Including Intent to Distribute
CLARKSTON - A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Thursday evening on numerous drug charges, including intent to distribute. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, Shantell Green, of Clarkston, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methamphetamines, Vyvanse pills and Amphetamine pills.
Missing Person: Kelli L. Duxbury
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Kelli L. Duxbury was last seen by family approximately two weeks ago. Kelli is described as being 5'2" tall and approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Kelli may be driving...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
Pair Arrested After Allegedly Passing Over $1300 in Counterfeit $20 Bills at Multiple Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - Two people have been arrested after allegedly passing over $1300 in counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. Both Kiongozi Jones and Bethany Moreno are in custody, thanks in part to assistance from the public. The Lewiston Police Department took to social media just before...
13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed
LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.
Planned Power Outage for Colton, Uniontown, Genesee and Surrounding Area set for Aug. 11
COLTON - Approximately 1,314 Avista electric customers in Colton, Uniontown, and Genesee will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, Aug 11. The planned outage will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Aug 11 and end at 6:00 a.m. on Aug 12. Traffic control will be in place. No road closures are expected during this outage. Impacted customers have been notified.
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, July 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. vehl is a 2001 lexus gry in color. southbound. needs a tow. -------------------------------------------- 22-L11623 Abandoned Vehicle. Incident Address: 400 block of 24TH ST N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Guest Hits Jackpot for Over $191,000 at Clearwater River Casino
LEWISTON - On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Clearwater River Casino announced a jackpot winner in the amount of $191,163.89. According to the casino, the winner hit the jackpot whole playing on Aristocrat’s Dollar Storm-Emperor’s Treasure Video Gaming Machine (VGM), with a wager of $2.00. The winner has...
Hells Gate State Park set to host Multiple Junior Ranger Events this Weekend
LEWISTON - Come out to Hells Gate State Park for a weekend of Junior Ranger activities! Events are listed below. It's going to be hot, so bring plenty of water! Park admission is $7 for Idaho residents/$14 for non-residents per vehicle OR free with your Idaho State Parks Passport or Annual Pass.
