Neighbors react as daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader die in house fire

Maryland Police Dispatcher Celebrated For Helping Mother Reunite With Missing, Hospitalized Son
Howard County is celebrating an emergency dispatcher who went "the extra mile and beyond" to help ensure a man's safety after he had trouble breathing following a race, authorities say. On Saturday, July 23, Trish Geiman took a call from a Delaware woman who had grown worried after her son...
WJLA
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire
WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
WTOP
Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service
Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
Missing Maryland Child, Grandmother Found Nearly A Week After Disappearance
A Maryland grandmother and her grandson who went missing after the storms last week have been located, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Marthann and Ashton Davis were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore police.
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
WJLA
Fairfax County childcare center burglarized; local officers step in to help in a big way
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — It was a tragic day for childcare providers when they walked in to see the mess left behind at the KinderCare center on Buckman Road in Fairfax County, Va. on Monday. Thousands of dollars worth of food was stolen from the center after what appeared...
WJLA
'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Release Information Regarding Anti-Semitic Vandalism That Occurred in Bethesda and Kensington
Montgomery County Police have released a summary regarding the anti-Semitic vandalism that occurred in Bethesda and Kensington on Sunday, August 7. County Executive Marc Elrich has also released a statement on the vandalism. Per MCPD: On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:46 a.m., MCP officers responded to the Bethesda...
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July. MCDP released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the break-in at The Watch Pocket, located at 10113 Colesville Rd. in Silver Spring. Detectives said around 3:40 a.m. […]
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville apartment complex
Montgomery County police were called to an apartment complex in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Saturday night, after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault. The assault was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 11:30 PM. The Halpine View apartments are located along that block.
fox5dc.com
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
DC Gang Member Admits To Kidnapping Conspiracy That Led To Death Of 19-Year-Old
A 23-year-old D.C. resident and street gang member pleaded guilty to a first degree murder charge, officials said. In 2019, Jordan Moreno, "Joker", and two other members of the "Tiny Locos Surenos" group in the 18th Street gang, kidnapped a woman who they believed was associating with another gang, MS-13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
WJLA
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
