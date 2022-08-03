ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Neighbors react as daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader die in house fire

By Tom Roussey
WJLA
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire

WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service

Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Maryland Accidents
Southampton, NY
Accidents
City
Rockville, MD
City
Friendship, NY
Rockville, MD
Accidents
State
New York State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Friendship, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Southampton, NY
City
Bethesda, MD
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#House Fire#Hebrew
WJLA

'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville apartment complex

Montgomery County police were called to an apartment complex in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Saturday night, after an individual reported being the victim of an aggravated assault. The assault was reported in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 11:30 PM. The Halpine View apartments are located along that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy