Go back to the dugout and rally your team. Create your rules of engagement. The structure and hierarchy of medicine teach doctors to compete with one another. From the beginning, we’re told there are a finite number of acceptance letters sent to aspiring physicians. In medical school, we compete for one of a limited number of slots in highly selective and competitive training programs. And as attendings, we have our eye out for the next ideal position.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO