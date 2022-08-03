Read on www.thesandpaper.net
Restore the Peace
It’s easy to say yes to amplified music when it doesn’t affect you. We may be in the minority, but it has ruined our lives and our ability to enjoy our home. There is absolutely no precedent for this kind of sustained assault on the quiet of our neighborhood.
LBI With Auntie
I would like to submit two poems in memory of my Aunt Joann Kelty, who recently passed away from brain cancer. She and my Uncle Doug have been taking me to LBI for summer vacations since I was little. They bought a beach house in Beach Haven seven years ago, and my family stays there every summer. It is our happy place. Here is the first poem:
Summer Flea Market Aids First Responders
Baskets, books and baked goods, check. They will all be available in one form or another at the Women’s Auxiliary of the Surf City Volunteer Fire Co. and EMS flea market and bazaar on Aug. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 713 Long Beach Blvd. in the borough.
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
Plovers Vacate Barnegat Light Beaches; Nesting Done
The season of piping plover nesting in Barnegat Light is past. As Beach Committee chair on the Barnegat Light Borough Council, Dottie Reynolds gets official reports on the progress of endangered beach nesting birds. The news on July 22 was that the last two piping plover chicks had fledged, meaning they had reached the stage where they were able to fly.
Beach Haven’s Skate Park Meeting Was Love Fest; Warmer Ocean Temps, Waves of Strength This Weekend
Does anyone remember a somewhat wild public forum at Surf City’s St. Thomas of Villanova Church in the mid-2000s about the beach replenishment projects that were coming to LBI? That one got heated. There has been lots of controversial public discussions around beach replenishment in our recent history. Or...
Harvey Cedars to Kids: Get Hooked on Fishing
Children ages 5 to 17 can test their angling skills at the annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” surf fishing tournament Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Harvey Cedars. The event is held rain or shine. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in Sunset...
Plan to Chowder On and Savor the Season
For those thousands who make a festival out of chowder, Chowderfest is now a daylong event on Oct. 1 in Beach Haven. For those who make a month of sampling and savoring, the LBI Region Chowder Trail is for tasting the competitors’ entries at participating restaurants, starting Labor Day weekend.
Barnegat Light Edges Harvey Cedars for Third in Ship Bottom Invitational
With the 60th Long Beach Island Beach Patrol Tournament coming up, Zak Westerberg understood the implications of his team’s placement in Ship Bottom’s annual Jack Donlon Memorial competition last week. “This is a big-time tournament with some really talented teams, which is why getting third is amazing for...
‘Limoncello’ Captures Autumn Light; Fourth, Final Installment of Design-a-Day Series
Glass artist Mary Tantillo beamed. Her smile as bright as her yellow sundress, the owner of SwellColors Glass Studio and Gallery in Surf City was surrounded by artist friends, family, supporters and newcomers in her shop on Friday, July 29 as the summer party atmosphere called to fun-seekers on the sidewalk.
Pollinator Garden Marks One-Year Anniversary
The Garden Club of Long Beach Island’s pollinator garden in Barnegat Light celebrated its first anniversary on July 19 with an appropriate cake and party. The 50- by 25-foot garden is located on the property that was originally Coast Guard residences. Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director, said when it was put on the market, Barnegat Light Mayor Kirk Larson saved the land from commercial development.
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
