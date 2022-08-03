ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NJ

Restore the Peace

It’s easy to say yes to amplified music when it doesn’t affect you. We may be in the minority, but it has ruined our lives and our ability to enjoy our home. There is absolutely no precedent for this kind of sustained assault on the quiet of our neighborhood.
SURF CITY, NJ
LBI With Auntie

I would like to submit two poems in memory of my Aunt Joann Kelty, who recently passed away from brain cancer. She and my Uncle Doug have been taking me to LBI for summer vacations since I was little. They bought a beach house in Beach Haven seven years ago, and my family stays there every summer. It is our happy place. Here is the first poem:
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Summer Flea Market Aids First Responders

Baskets, books and baked goods, check. They will all be available in one form or another at the Women’s Auxiliary of the Surf City Volunteer Fire Co. and EMS flea market and bazaar on Aug. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 713 Long Beach Blvd. in the borough.
SURF CITY, NJ
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Plovers Vacate Barnegat Light Beaches; Nesting Done

The season of piping plover nesting in Barnegat Light is past. As Beach Committee chair on the Barnegat Light Borough Council, Dottie Reynolds gets official reports on the progress of endangered beach nesting birds. The news on July 22 was that the last two piping plover chicks had fledged, meaning they had reached the stage where they were able to fly.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Harvey Cedars to Kids: Get Hooked on Fishing

Children ages 5 to 17 can test their angling skills at the annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” surf fishing tournament Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Harvey Cedars. The event is held rain or shine. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in Sunset...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
Plan to Chowder On and Savor the Season

For those thousands who make a festival out of chowder, Chowderfest is now a daylong event on Oct. 1 in Beach Haven. For those who make a month of sampling and savoring, the LBI Region Chowder Trail is for tasting the competitors’ entries at participating restaurants, starting Labor Day weekend.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Barnegat Light Edges Harvey Cedars for Third in Ship Bottom Invitational

With the 60th Long Beach Island Beach Patrol Tournament coming up, Zak Westerberg understood the implications of his team’s placement in Ship Bottom’s annual Jack Donlon Memorial competition last week. “This is a big-time tournament with some really talented teams, which is why getting third is amazing for...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Pollinator Garden Marks One-Year Anniversary

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island’s pollinator garden in Barnegat Light celebrated its first anniversary on July 19 with an appropriate cake and party. The 50- by 25-foot garden is located on the property that was originally Coast Guard residences. Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director, said when it was put on the market, Barnegat Light Mayor Kirk Larson saved the land from commercial development.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet

How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ

