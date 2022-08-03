Thibodaux Regional hires esteemed swim coach, launches competitive swimming program

Read on www.lafourchegazette.com
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment
Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.
houmatimes.com
SLMA announces addition of new Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician
South Louisiana Medical Associates (SLMA) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joseph M. Garcia to our team. Dr. Garcia will begin seeing patients at the SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic at 496 Corporate Drive in Houma. A native of Houma and graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, Dr. Garcia...
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
stmarynow.com
Two from H-T Diocese are finalists for prestigious award
The Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, vicar for Catholic charities in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and pastor of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, and Karen David, Catholic Charities Board chair and interim chief administrative officer, have been chosen as one of the seven Lumen Christi finalists from a group of 40 nominees.
houmatimes.com
Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students
Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Community Foundation celebrates completion of 8th home built for Hurricane Ida survivors in Dulac
Bayou Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux along with other project partners welcomed Hurricane Ida survivors Wayne and Angela Solet and family to their new home in Dulac nearly a year since the family lost everything in the Category four storm. The storm-resilient...
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”
bizneworleans.com
Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System
GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
Former UNI Panther won’t back down
The Saints kicked offensive tackle Trevor Penning out of practice Wednesday after Penning got into a scuffle with a defensive player for the third straight day. Penning arrived in New Orleans with a reputation for a mean streak, but he’s always maintained he just plays to the whistle. The 6-7, 325 pound Penning is UNI’s […]
crescentcitysports.com
Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested
Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
Free school supplies handed out to communities in need
HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies. Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies. “One less thing...
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Schools rank among Louisiana's best in 2022, despite Ida's damages
COVID changed the word ‘normal’ and turned it upside down for local schools, closing campuses to parents, changing routines and altering greatly how education in our area was done. Hurricane Ida then took that so-called ‘new normal’ and blew the roof off it, doing billions in damages across...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Rouses Markets' Bourbon Pop-Up in Golden Meadow
Rouses Markets hosted a Bourbon Pop-Up on Saturday at their Golden Meadow store. Featuring rare, aged bourbons, a large crowd turned out to enjoy the complimentary treats, while also the company of neighbors and friends. See photos of the morning online. Some photos by ROUSES, others by CASEY GISCLAIR |...
