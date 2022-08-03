‘Bradley Cooper’ lookalike wanted for alleged shoplifting

Law enforcement in Georgia is looking for a man who has a striking resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

The Henry County Police Department said the man, whose name was not released, took a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia, WSB reported.

The police department shared the images on Facebook.

Photos taken from surveillance video show the man pulling a flatbed cart out of the store with the tool kit loaded on it, WSB reported. The value of the kit, according to the Home Depot website, is more than $600.

This isn’t the first time that an actor’s doppelganger has been wanted for alleged shoplifting.

A man who resembled “Friends” star David Schwimmer was wanted and eventually arrested, for taking beer in 2019. That man was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Schwimmer at the time had fun with the story, even posting to Twitter that it wasn’t him.

The real Cooper has several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in post-production currently. He provides the voice of Rocket in “The Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise. He is also portraying Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming “Maestro” film, according to his IMDb filmography.

©2022 Cox Media Group