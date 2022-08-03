ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony

By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32D4nt_0h3lEhIq00
School Shooting Florida Jennifer Montalto holds a picture of her daughter, Gina, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Gina Montalto was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Amy Beth Bennett)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A Girl Scout and avid reader. A trombone player who loved movies and basketball. A straight-A student who loved Irish dance and was looking forward to a trip to Ireland.

Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz heard tearful statements Wednesday from three families whose children were among the 17 he murdered at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. It was the third straight day of such testimony — but it didn't make it any easier to hear as once again jurors, spectators and even Cruz's lawyers wiped away tears.

Fourteen families have now given statements, with the final three set for Thursday after the jury tours the three-story classroom building where the massacre took place.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the murders; the trial, in its third week, is only to decide if he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.

Tony and Gina Montalto told the seven-man, five-woman jury and 10 alternates how their daughter Gina had saved a toddler from drowning when she was 10, and described the turtle figurine the child's grateful mother gave her. It still decorates her now unused room.

Gina, who was 14 when she died, had an infectious personality, they said, and was an avid reader.

“She once told me she wanted to live in a library,” her mother said. The children's wing at the Parkland library is now named for her.

Her father, wearing the same suit he wore to their last father-daughter dance, said her death has driven a wedge between him and his wife and left her younger brother angry.

“Gina was our best girl and Anthony our best boy,’’ he said. “My son struggles to make sense of Gina’s death at her school.”

They used to play together “filling our house with laughter," he said. “Now there is deafening silence.”

Max Schachter spoke of his son, Alex, who was a dedicated trombone player in the school band. The 14-year-old also loved movies and played guard on a basketball team.

“Our family is broken. There is a constant emptiness,” his father said, adding that there is a part of him that will “always be sad and miserable.”

He said the family is haunted by the fact that they will never know whether Alex would have gone to his dream school, the University of Connecticut, or stayed closer to home.

“It’s an ache that is just constant,” he said. “I wish every single day that this was a nightmare that I could wake up from."

He said that at 5 a.m. on the day of Alex’s funeral, he and Alex's older brother, Ryan, were struggling to finish his eulogy when Ryan suggested looking in Alex’s bedroom trash can. There they found a poem titled “Life is like a Roller-coaster,” which Alex had written for his English class. Ryan read it for the jury.

Isabel Dalu, a friend who spoke on behalf of the family of shooting victim Cara Loughran, said Cara always reminded her of a “porcelain doll.” She made straight A's, loved the beach and to surf. She also was looking forward to a vacation in Ireland the family had planned for the summer of 2018, Dalu said.

“Losing Cara has left a crushing absence in their lives,” Dalu said.

Dalu's daughter was Cara’s “first friend and the big sister she didn’t have,” she said. The two loved Irish dancing, and Cara was looking forward to performing at the St. Patrick’s Day festival, she said.

Dalu said her own daughter still does Irish dance "to continue Cara’s legacy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case: terrifying witness accounts; heartrending statements from parents and spouses; chilling surveillance videos; gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos; and, as a capstone, Thursday’s jury walk-through of the three-story building where it happened, bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
PARKLAND, FL
WGAU

Parkland jury making rare visit to bloodied school building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz were taken to see the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to a crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Parkland Prosecution Rests Case as Jurors Hear From Final Family Members

State prosecutors wrapped up a dozen days of presenting tearful testimony and gruesome evidence in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Thursday. Seven family and friends of victims Peter Wang, Helena Ramsay, and Chris Hixon were the last to explain how they’ve been affected by the murders of 17 and wounding of 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
PARKLAND, FL
WSB Radio

Jurors to visit still bloodstained Parkland school building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are expected to walk through the still blood-spattered rooms of Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday in a visit to the three-story building where he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#University Of Connecticut#Drowning#Violent Crime#Irish
NBC Miami

Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who...
MIRAMAR, FL
wflx.com

NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death

A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
TAMARAC, FL
Talk Media

Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died

John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New York woman arrested in Tamarac murder

A New York woman has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her Tamarac home in July. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the New York Police Department and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Thompson was linked to ...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Coral Springs Woman Pleads Guilty To Bribery

Shannel Escoffery Was Part of License Processing Scheme. Palm Beach County Woman Also Involved. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman and a Coral Springs woman have both entered guilty pleas for their roles in running a scheme to expedite […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Airlines struggling with shortages want to recruit more diverse pilots. This HBCU could be a solution.

At Florida Memorial University, a small historically Black university in Miami Gardens, Tremaine Johnson is training to become one of the country’s few Black pilots. Less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black, according to one report, making Johnson’s decision to become a pilot — rather than an air traffic controller, as he’d originally intended — notable. His choice also comes at a particularly crucial time, as airlines around the country experience a pilot shortage due to cutbacks during the pandemic.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
83K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy