Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for burglars tied to 35 Bridge City car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 15 years, Harry Cassaly and his wife have called Circle West Trailer Park in Bridge City home. The couple says they fell in love with the community and how quiet and homey the area felt. But after a recent string of car break-ins,...
WDSU
Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase
Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
WDSU
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish after their car hit a tree and engulfed in flames
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have reported that a driver died in a car accident in Tangipahoa Parish after their car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday night. Initial reports reveal that a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near...
theadvocate.com
I-12 eastbound reopens outside Hammond after multiple car crashes, state police say
UPDATE: All lanes are reopen as of 11 a.m. Friday, says Louisiana State Police. Multiple car crashes Friday morning shut down all traffic lanes on I-12 eastbound outside Hammond, according to Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop L is on the scene to redirect traffic. The lanes will be...
Louisiana police officer booked on DWI charges after crashing patrol unit
New Orleans Police have arrested an officer on DWI charges after detectives say he crashed a police car with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
houmatimes.com
Houma man, woman arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft of a motor vehicle
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man and woman in connection with a disturbance complaint, that led to the theft of a motor vehicle. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Bryan Kelly Wright and Tara Michelle Heigl on multiple felony related charges associated with the investigation.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Man accused of breaking into homes in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help with identifying a burglar dressed in a construction vest and hard hat that investigators say has been breaking into homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista neighborhoods. “All your security that you’ve ever felt is gone,” one...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
NOLA.com
Jewelry stolen from three Lakeview houses; New Orleans police seek burglar
New Orleans police are looking for a burglar who stole jewelry from three houses in Lakeview and Lake Vista. Surveillance cameras recorded a masked man who police think stole from the homes Tuesday and drove away in a silver Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to...
St. Bernard detectives search for man accused of armed robbery in Chalmette
Detectives in St. Bernard have released still images from surveillance footage, asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chalmette at gunpoint on Thursday.
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
WDSU
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
NOLA.com
Man killed in 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in the 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said they were notified of the homicide in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 11:14 a.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the...
wgno.com
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
