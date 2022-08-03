Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash

Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Minnesota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge
(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
