ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash

By LISA ESQUIVEL LONG llong@kpcmedia.com
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge

(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota

(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy