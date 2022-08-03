ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

JMCSS Jackson Leadership Conference lets teachers share knowledge

By WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff
WBBJ
 2 days ago
WBBJ

Jackson Arts Council launches the Jackson Art Box

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is announcing the launch of the Jackson Art Box project for the upcoming school year. The project will provide students in the Jackson-Madison County School System with boxes of free art supplies. A news release states they will be used by school counselors to help students process emotions through art.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison County Library offers Writer’s Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a club for writers. The library says the Writer’s Club offers members the chance to talk about writing, such as poetry, novels, short stories, memoirs, and more. You can sign up to stay up-to-date on the club here. The library’s...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson library offers fun way to exercise

JACKSON, Tenn. –Need a little boogie in your step? The library is here to help. Jackson-Madison County Library has announced a new program to be held on Fridays. The library will now offer a line dancing program weekly at 10:00 a.m. The program offers a fun way to get...
JACKSON, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Madison County, TN
Jackson, TN
Education
City
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Grand opening held for Men of Hope

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Madison County bands prep for Bicentennial Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local marching bands are preparing for a big celebration. The Bicentennial Parade is coming up, and local school bands have come together to perform a mass band practice. Thursday morning’s practice included the North Side, South Side, Madison, and Liberty bands. Students have gathered together...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Habitat for Humanity celebrates 105th groundbreaking

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Habitat for Humanity serves Madison and Haywood County with critical repairs and new construction builds. The nonprofit housing organization aims to create a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Thursday morning, they celebrated their 105th groundbreaking. “We know that affordable housing is...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Councilman shares what to expect from I-CARE Community Summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders are coming together to improve ways in preventing crime. United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Marshal Tyreece Miller, along with the Jackson City Council and stakeholders, announced the first Initiative Community Advocacy Resilience Empowerment, or I-CARE Community Summit. “It is people from...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Whiteville parties for a good cause

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
WHITEVILLE, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

AJ Massey secures vote for Madison County mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new mayor has been chosen in Madison County. AJ Massey took the lead with over 8,000 votes, beating out his opponent Fren’Cherry Miller. “It’s overwhelming at the moment for sure, but it’s exciting. Madison County has so much to look forward to over the next several year. And just to be a small part of that is overwhelming, but I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled that the voters of Madison County think that I am worthy enough of that honor. And now the job is not to let them down. It’s to work hard and make sure we do the right things,” Massey said.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Education
WBBJ

Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes. Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

FHU Theatre to present ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ this month

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The FHU Theatre’s Alumni Show returns this month with a production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.”. Rehearsals are currently underway for the show, with this version including a twist that combines characters and bringing the cast down from 20 to 12.
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Ms. Jasmine Nicole Bond

Services for Ms. Jasmine Nicole Bond, age 30 of Jackson, Tennessee & Baby Messiah Bond, will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, 5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M. If you like to send flowers in memory of Jasmine and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Nancy Kara Reeves

Nancy Kara Reeves, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Jackson, TN on January 6, 1934, to the late Walter and Grace Hastings. She was a gifted mother who most enjoyed spending time with the family she lovingly built. She retired from the Jackson-Madison County Clerk’s Office where she worked as a clerk for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years: Mr. Robert Kenneth Reeves.
JACKSON, TN
Lexington Progress

Tennessee 22A Closed for Construction Just in Time for School

Be prepared for a longer commute to school or to work as construction on the future Lexington Bypass has closed a section of Tennessee 22A. The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook, Friday afternoon about the road closure. The closure was posted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN

