ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Home, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

KU receives $2 million gift to help maintain 100-year old geology field camp

The University of Kansas has received a $2 million gift to help it sustain a geology field camp it operates in Colorado. The Harrison Family Fund at the Douglas County Community Foundation gave the $2 million gift to support the KU Geology Field Camp in Cañon City, Colorado. The family of Robert “Bob” Harrison has been longtime supporters of the field camp. Bob Harrison was a 1938 KU geology graduate, who spent time at the field camp.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

PHOTOS: 2022 Vinland Fair kicks off

An old-fashioned Douglas County staple, the Vinland Fair, returned this week with races, music and more. The fair continues through Saturday at the Vinland Fairgrounds at 1736 North 700 Road; for more information and a schedule of events, visit vinlandfair.com. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Basketball Player#Longhorns
LJWORLD

Marjorie Cooley

Graveside services for Marjorie Alice Cooley, 98, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Tues Aug 9, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lecompton. Visitation 6-7 pm Mon at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Evelyn Gloshen

85, of Lawrence, passed away on Mon. Aug 1st. Funeral services 11am today at Wilsons Funeral Home, Wellsville. Visitation 10am. Full obituary at wilsonfunerals.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
LJWORLD

Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP

A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

City leaders to consider proposal to raise typical utility bill to $145 per month by 2025

City leaders will soon consider a proposal to raise the typical city utility bill to $145 per month over a period of three years. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will provide city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy