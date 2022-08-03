Read on www2.ljworld.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Devin Neal to in-state recruits considering Kansas: ‘Don’t be afraid to take risks’
Devin Neal always knew he wanted to be different. The Lawrence High graduate grew up watching the Kansas football team struggle year after year but his interest never wavered. When he was extended a scholarship by former coach Les Miles during his junior season and accepted it in March 2020, it was only natural that he’d take it.
LJWORLD
KU junior Jalen Wilson says Jayhawks’ current freshman class reminds him of the group he came in with in 2019
A couple of weeks after making the decision to return to Kansas for his redshirt junior season, KU’s Jalen Wilson noted that the freshman class the Jayhawks will go to battle with during the 2022-23 season reminded him a lot of the group he came in with as a freshman in 2019-20.
LJWORLD
Jalon Daniels’ status as Kansas football’s starting QB is a significant part of the program’s rebuilding efforts
On Wednesday morning, at the indoor practice facility adjacent to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KU football coach Lance Leipold jokingly shouted to media members in attendance that junior Jalon Daniels was the team’s quarterback. It came off as a joke because Leipold had basically said as much one...
LJWORLD
Kansas football coaches to players after wave of high-profile additions: ‘Everything is earned here’
As wave after wave of new players joined the Kansas football team in recent months, many of whom have significant experience playing at other Power 5 programs, defensive coordinator Brian Borland’s messaging to those who remained has been consistent. “Make it so that I have to play you,” Borland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
KU receives $2 million gift to help maintain 100-year old geology field camp
The University of Kansas has received a $2 million gift to help it sustain a geology field camp it operates in Colorado. The Harrison Family Fund at the Douglas County Community Foundation gave the $2 million gift to support the KU Geology Field Camp in Cañon City, Colorado. The family of Robert “Bob” Harrison has been longtime supporters of the field camp. Bob Harrison was a 1938 KU geology graduate, who spent time at the field camp.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police arrest man wanted in quadruple Ohio homicide; FBI had initiated nationwide manhunt
A man wanted in connection with four killings in Dayton, Ohio has been arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night after a nationwide manhunt, the FBI has announced. Stephen Marlow was arrested by Lawrence police on Saturday evening, according to a social media announcement by the Cincinnati field office of the FBI.
LJWORLD
KU students will be returning to campus later this month; here are some dates to know
Lawrence’s streets, public transit and businesses will get a little busier in the next couple of weeks as University of Kansas students return to campus. Fall classes at KU will begin Aug. 22, and students living in on-campus housing will arrive the week before. The move-in dates for KU...
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Vinland Fair kicks off
An old-fashioned Douglas County staple, the Vinland Fair, returned this week with races, music and more. The fair continues through Saturday at the Vinland Fairgrounds at 1736 North 700 Road; for more information and a schedule of events, visit vinlandfair.com. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence police to step up their presence downtown and in Oread area on Saturday nights
With the return of university students for the start of the fall semester, the Lawrence Police Department will be stepping up its presence in downtown Lawrence and the area around the University of Kansas campus, according to a news release from the department. The police department said in the release...
LJWORLD
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
LJWORLD
Marjorie Cooley
Graveside services for Marjorie Alice Cooley, 98, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Tues Aug 9, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lecompton. Visitation 6-7 pm Mon at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Evelyn Gloshen
85, of Lawrence, passed away on Mon. Aug 1st. Funeral services 11am today at Wilsons Funeral Home, Wellsville. Visitation 10am. Full obituary at wilsonfunerals.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Traffic stop study: Black drivers in Douglas County were nearly 3 times as likely to be pulled over as white drivers
From the start of 2020 to the end of 2021, Black drivers were nearly three times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over for a traffic stop in Douglas County, according to a study examining law enforcement contact with people of color. The study of pedestrian and traffic...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board to consider hiring consultant to help plan future use of school buildings
With potential school closures looming, Lawrence school board leaders will soon consider hiring an outside consultant to use enrollment projections and other data to help plan how the district uses its school buildings. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board will consider approving a $120,000 proposal from...
LJWORLD
Lawrence business proposes city reconsider current restrictions on downtown bars
A business that has struggled to adhere to the City of Lawrence’s limits on downtown alcohol sales is proposing the city make changes to its code to essentially allow additional bars downtown under certain conditions. A city ordinance that dates back to 1994 requires new downtown drinking establishment licensees...
LJWORLD
City leaders hope more funding for economic development will help decrease residents’ property tax burden
The Lawrence city manager’s recommended budget includes a 20% funding increase for economic development, which city leaders hope could ultimately help lighten the property tax burden on Lawrence residents. City Manager Craig Owens’ recommended budget for 2023 calls for a flat property tax rate, increases in utility rates and...
LJWORLD
Jury convicts Lawrence man on attempted murder charges; he says he became violent after smoking synthetic marijuana laced with PCP
A Douglas County jury convicted a man on Friday on two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges for a shooting that occurred in 2020. Charles Darnell Thomas II, 37, was facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery, and three felony counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. The charges stem from an incident on July 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, when Thomas is alleged to have beaten his pregnant girlfriend with a gun before firing the gun at the woman, his friend, and two of the children in the trailer they shared.
LJWORLD
Sheriff’s office: Remains found south of Lawrence in January belonged to man who went missing after being released from jail
Remains that were found south of Lawrence in January 2022 belonged to a man who went missing shortly after being released from jail in July 2021, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release Friday, the sheriff’s office said the remains belonged to 47-year old Guy...
LJWORLD
City leaders to consider proposal to raise typical utility bill to $145 per month by 2025
City leaders will soon consider a proposal to raise the typical city utility bill to $145 per month over a period of three years. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will provide city staff direction on a proposal to increase water and sewer rates by 8.75% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024, and 12% in 2025. If approved, the bill of a typical utility customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would increase from $115 to $145.
Comments / 0