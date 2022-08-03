Read on www.mywabashvalley.com
Ellis Park Pays Tribute to Legendary Rider R.A. “Cowboy” Jones With Stakes Event
R.A. ‘Cowboy’ Jones: Ellis Park icon and ‘a people’s people’. Stakes Saturday pays tribute to Henderson’s ‘rockstar in stirrups’. (Cowboy Jones on one of the countless horses he exercised in the mornings at Ellis Park. Courtesy Courier & Press) If there was racing at...
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league. The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday. According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different...
Home Team Friday Preview: Mater Dei Wildcats
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Never count out Mater Dei football. In general, that’s a great rule to follow every fall. Mike Goebel is set to begin his 26th season as the Wildcats’ head coach and he should have another very good team. The Wildcats were hit hard by graduation but return starting quarterback Mason Wunderlich. “We […]
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
Charity golf outing benefitting EVSC Foundation raises $30,500
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation received over $30,000 thanks to a golfing event. The Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), hosted a charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation. The event happened at Cambridge Golf Course in Evansville on May 26. 124 golfers attended […]
Madisonville, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Madisonville. The Crittenden County High School football team will have a game with Hopkins County Central High School on August 05, 2022, 17:00:00.
Evansville family deals with days-long power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
Celebrating Summer with Vincennes Brewing Company
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. A great place to celebrate summer is the Vincennes Brewing Company offers fresh, locally crafted beer, local wines, and a selection of bottled craft beer at the tap room in Vincennes Indiana. Find them at 124 Main Street Vincennes, IN, and learn more about this fun, festive venue by visiting their website or at facebook.com/vincennesbrewing/.
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
EVSC goes back to school next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend. On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day. The corporation is doing a split start for students. They started that during the pandemic to cut down on...
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
Spectrum to expand broadband internet in Gibson and Posey counties
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A wired internet connection is coming for underserved residents of Gibson and Posey counties. Spectrum announced that the $5 billion project will benefit 23 other states nationwide. “I couldn’t imagine my daughter growing up in Posey County and we didn’t have internet at our house,”...
Fr. Joe Ziliak honored with Saint Meinrad Distinguished Alumnus Award
ST. MEINRAD– Fr. Joe Ziliak, who served as a priest in the Diocese of Evansville until his death earlier this year, was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award on August 2, during the annual Saint Meinrad Alumni Reunion. Fr. Joe attended Saint Meinrad College, graduating in 1958 with a...
Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month. At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest in Jasper kicks off on Thursday. The event is moving to a different location this year. The festival usually takes place on the courthouse square, but it’s moving to the Fourth Street area. You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite food booths and...
Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
Monday night storm leaves behind damage to many Evansville homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The severe storms that came through the Tri-State on Monday night packed a punch. On Evansville’s east side, the average day quickly turned into a scary experience for two homeowners on East Mulberry Street when a massive tree came crashing down on their houses. [Previous...
