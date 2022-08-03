Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash

Read on www.douglas-budget.com
Related
Douglas Budget
Indiana Congressman Walorski, three others killed in car crash
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and three others died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, at about 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Walorski was 58. It happened on State Route 19, south...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming continues to be improve business friendliness, group says
(The Center Square) – Wyoming recently ranked 32nd in CNBC's annual list of top states for businesses. According to Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, the state is already addressing weaknesses identified in the annual ranking, which uses more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Douglas Budget
DEQ-A0013618...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality. In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Anschutz Exploration Corporation (CMP000035) to construct and operate a new sweet crude oil and natural gas production facility, known as the Harley Fed 3671 PAD (F030764), consisting of the Harley Fed 3671-35-26-1 TH, 1E NH and 2E NH wells, with one vapor recovery unit and two common smokeless flares to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the oil tanks, active produced water tanks and vapor recovery tower, located in the SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 35, T36N, R71W, approximately fourteen (14) miles south-southwest of Bill, in Converse County, Wyoming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas Budget
DEQ-A0013620...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality. In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Rockies Resources Holdings LLC (CMP100603) to construct and operate a new sweet crude oil and natural gas production facility, known as the BU PAD (F030855), consisting of the BU 22-30-35-67-1H and 4H wells, with two common smokeless flares to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the oil tanks, active produced water tanks and truck loading, located in the SE1/4NW1/4 of Section 30, T35N, R67W, approximately twenty-three (23) miles southeast of Bill, in Converse County, Wyoming.
Comments / 0