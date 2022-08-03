Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality. In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Anschutz Exploration Corporation (CMP000035) to construct and operate a new sweet crude oil and natural gas production facility, known as the Harley Fed 3671 PAD (F030764), consisting of the Harley Fed 3671-35-26-1 TH, 1E NH and 2E NH wells, with one vapor recovery unit and two common smokeless flares to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the oil tanks, active produced water tanks and vapor recovery tower, located in the SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 35, T36N, R71W, approximately fourteen (14) miles south-southwest of Bill, in Converse County, Wyoming.

