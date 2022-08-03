ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers

By Nick Walters
 2 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday the Seattle Mariners promoted former Razorbacks pitcher Isaiah Campbell from the organization’s High-A Everett Aquasox to their Double-A Arkansas Travelers. Last starring for the Hogs in 2019, it’s more than just your everyday call-up.

“Ending up in Arkansas is like a full-circle situation,” Campbell said. “It puts a smile on my face just thinking about it.”

Just four years ago Campbell helped lead Arkansas to the College World Series Final as a starter, following it up by being the Razorbacks’ highly efficient ace in 2019. Drafted 76th overall by the Mariners in 2019, the Pro Hog faced challenges through a canceled 2020 Minor League season and injuries sidelining him in 2021.

“I battled some injuries but getting the call shows that the hard work — getting through the adversity, being at rock bottom and getting back to the top — is paying off.”

While drawing starts this season he’s recently thrived as a reliever in Everett, going 10-for-10 in saves over the last month. Now you’ll find Campbell coming out of the bullpen in North Little Rock for the Travs.

All the hard work I’ve been doing is paying off,” Campbell said. “It’s in a different role now as a reliever, not a starter, but it’s the same Isaiah Campbell you guys saw at Arkansas but just in a different role.”

Campbell has enjoyed a bounceback season while staying healthy through August. Back in the state he played his college ball in, he’s excited to hear some Hog calls from fans at Dickey Stephens Park.

“It will be an adrenaline rush making me feel like I’m back at Baum Walker in front of the best fans. It’ll just be cool to see again.”

