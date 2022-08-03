ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

City to host Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan launch events in each council zone

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
 2021-09-01
Following the July 21 city-wide event at Hammons Field, the City of Springfield will host a series of smaller launch events for the Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan for each City Council zone, starting Aug. 16.

A comprehensive plan is a community’s “roadmap” for growth and redevelopment for the next 10-20 years. It is a "policy guide for a broad range of topics with a focus on orderly and efficient development and redevelopment."

Springfield has been developing its next comprehensive plan for more than two years, before unveiling it last month. Here are the details for the four zone-specific events.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Library Station

Frisco Room

2535 N. Kansas Expressway

Zone 2

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Ozarks Technical Community College

Lincoln Hall Room 208

815 N. Sherman Ave.

Zone 3

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Library Center

Main Auditorium

4653 S. Campbell

Zone 4

Thursday, Aug. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Missouri Career Center

Dogwood Room

2900 E. Sunshine

Forward SGF's website outlines the plan's 10 goals:

  • Neighborhood Revitalization: Creating safe, livable neighborhoods in Springfield. This goal includes Restore SGF, a local initiative encouraging reinvestment and homeownership in Springfield neighborhoods.
  • Place-Based Approach: Shifting in the city's planning focus to an emphasis on creating quality places.
  • Comprehensive City Code Update: Updating the Land Development Code and Ordinances.
  • UnGap the Map: Expanding the trail network and closing gaps in it, since Springfield's trail network "is a unique asset that possesses great potential to anchor neighborhood reinvestment and economic development."
  • Entrepreneurial Stewardship: Cultivating an environment for entrepreneurship, business growth, live-work opportunities and start-ups.
  • Corridor Improvements: Beautifying the city's corridors.
  • Neighborhood Commercial Hubs and Planning: Planning at the neighborhood level, and forming commercial hubs that act as activity centers.
  • Connecting to Nature: Enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities, sustainable development and ecotourism in order to add to the "Basecamp of the Ozarks" branding.
  • Growth and Annexation Plan: Promoting planned, sustainable and responsible growth.
  • Regional Planning and Partnerships: Promoting regional coordination and planning to address local growth issues like housing growth, roadway improvements, trail resources and stormwater management.

"Forward SGF is Springfield’s comprehensive planning process which will provide a blueprint for the future,” said city Director of Planning & Development Susan Istenes in a statement.

“The plan takes into account many planning considerations, including demographic and national trends, the changing times, and the fact that Springfield is in a redevelopment mode with little green field development space available. Particular attention is paid to strategic planning for corridors, neighborhoods and activity centers.”

Andrew Sullender is the local government reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow him on Twitter @andrewsullender. Email tips and story ideas to asullender@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

