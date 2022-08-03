ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move. Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season. Over...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Cowboys Sign Four-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Ahead of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get a little stronger on defense before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. This week, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the deal is for $2 million but can Max out to $3 million. Barr joins a linebacker group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade

Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys Watch: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays

In the midst of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday with a $2 million base and incentives that can push the deal to $3. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, brings valuable veteran leadership to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
