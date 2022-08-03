Read on www.walb.com
WALB 10
Film festival rolls out red carpet in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two successful filmmakers came back to their roots on Thursday and film festival organizers hope this inspires others to take their work to the big screen. From short to feature, you can watch films like “Nine Days A Soldier” at Christian Worldview Film Festival in Albany....
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 5-7
Live music, from country to R&B to 80s rock is on tap this weekend in Albany, kicking off with a live concert outdoors for the monthly Fridays on the Flint series. Other events include an outdoor movie for kids and "Meet the City," which will introduce Albany residents to the workings of their government and services it provides.
wfxl.com
Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager
OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
WALB 10
Albany runner brings home the gold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making. Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California. “I was kind...
WALB 10
Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
WALB 10
Theatre Albany hires new general manager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Theatre Albany is welcoming in a new general manager after going almost five years without one. His name is Justin Neil. Although he’s only 28 years old, he has some big plans for the theatre. He found his home at the Theatre Albany shortly...
WALB 10
GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
WALB 10
Youth Development Center opening in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
Tifton, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lowndes High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
Dougherty looks to dominate in 2022
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At Dougherty High the Trojans are looking to build upon their Elite 8 run from a year ago. Despite a new classification Coach Johnny Gilbert believes the team has what it takes to go far. ”I tell you what man. We come out everyday with knives...
wfxl.com
Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students
The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
WALB 10
WALB’s general manager talks need for more officials for high school football games
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State of Georgia needs more officials for high school football games. That’s what the topic of a speech at the Albany Exchange Club on Friday by WALB General Manager Bruce Austin. Austin officiates football games. There are several reasons for the shortage. Including increased...
WALB 10
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning. Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery. Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying...
WALB 10
City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Albany and Dougherty County are still battling how the SPLOST fund will be divided between the two. Dougherty County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting Friday in response to a counterproposal submitted by city commissioners. Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax – or...
WALB 10
Lee Co. Animal Control officer rescues litter of puppies, mom from abandoned building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Lee County animal control officer is getting a lot of online attention for her bringing one dog’s family back together. Kathy Mills is an animal control officer with the marshal’s office in Lee County. She said she got a call Monday night from...
WALB 10
Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family. Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property. On June 29, a woman...
wfxl.com
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
