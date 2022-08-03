ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Film festival rolls out red carpet in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two successful filmmakers came back to their roots on Thursday and film festival organizers hope this inspires others to take their work to the big screen. From short to feature, you can watch films like “Nine Days A Soldier” at Christian Worldview Film Festival in Albany....
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 5-7

Live music, from country to R&B to 80s rock is on tap this weekend in Albany, kicking off with a live concert outdoors for the monthly Fridays on the Flint series. Other events include an outdoor movie for kids and "Meet the City," which will introduce Albany residents to the workings of their government and services it provides.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager

OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany runner brings home the gold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making. Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California. “I was kind...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Theatre Albany hires new general manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Theatre Albany is welcoming in a new general manager after going almost five years without one. His name is Justin Neil. Although he’s only 28 years old, he has some big plans for the theatre. He found his home at the Theatre Albany shortly...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
AMERICUS, GA
The Albany Herald

ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship

ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Youth Development Center opening in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty looks to dominate in 2022

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At Dougherty High the Trojans are looking to build upon their Elite 8 run from a year ago. Despite a new classification Coach Johnny Gilbert believes the team has what it takes to go far. ”I tell you what man. We come out everyday with knives...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students

The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning. Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery. Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Albany and Dougherty County are still battling how the SPLOST fund will be divided between the two. Dougherty County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting Friday in response to a counterproposal submitted by city commissioners. Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax – or...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family. Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property. On June 29, a woman...
ALBANY, GA

