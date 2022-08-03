ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

CRAWFORD | After Allen's departure, backup QB competition draws attention at UK

By Eric Crawford
wdrb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

4-star defensive back commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have picked up another key defensive recruit. Four-star 2023 defensive back Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to Kentucky. Anglin picked UK over Pittsburgh, Tennesee and Alabama among others.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Will Levis gearing up for second season in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Will Levis is getting ready for his second season as the Wildcats starting quarterback. He made a huge impact in his first year, leading the Wildcats to 10 wins, including a victory in the 2022 Citrus Bowl over Iowa. "One of our first...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky

The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Allen City, KY
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
foxlexington.com

Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
LEXINGTON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
southerntrippers.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try

Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSB Radio

Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Backups#American Football#College Football#Qb#Sec
WTVQ

Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
STANTON, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Frankfort KY You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Frankfort KY but not sure where to start? We have got you covered! Not usually on the top of any vacation destination lists, we think people are missing out! Known for it’s bluegrass music, kind people, picturesque mountains, and horse racing (hello Kentucky derby!), Kentucky is a state you need to see to believe! The weekend getaway destinations are in a class of their own and the hiking is a hidden gem!
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Floyd County in south central Indiana... Northeastern Harrison County in south central Indiana... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 601 PM EDT,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky

It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
foxlexington.com

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy