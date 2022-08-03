CRAWFORD | After Allen's departure, backup QB competition draws attention at UK

Read on www.wdrb.com
wymt.com
4-star defensive back commits to UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have picked up another key defensive recruit. Four-star 2023 defensive back Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to Kentucky. Anglin picked UK over Pittsburgh, Tennesee and Alabama among others.
WLKY.com
Will Levis gearing up for second season in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Will Levis is getting ready for his second season as the Wildcats starting quarterback. He made a huge impact in his first year, leading the Wildcats to 10 wins, including a victory in the 2022 Citrus Bowl over Iowa. "One of our first...
aseaofblue.com
Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky
The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
foxlexington.com
Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
WKYT 27
Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
London, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison Southern High School football team will have a game with North Laurel High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Madison Southern High SchoolNorth Laurel High School.
southerntrippers.com
The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try
Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Frankfort KY You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Frankfort KY but not sure where to start? We have got you covered! Not usually on the top of any vacation destination lists, we think people are missing out! Known for it’s bluegrass music, kind people, picturesque mountains, and horse racing (hello Kentucky derby!), Kentucky is a state you need to see to believe! The weekend getaway destinations are in a class of their own and the hiking is a hidden gem!
wdrb.com
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Floyd County in south central Indiana... Northeastern Harrison County in south central Indiana... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 601 PM EDT,...
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
foxlexington.com
Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
Lexington Pastor steps away from the pulpit after 40 years
Lexington Pastor steps away from the pulpit after 40 years
