Chris Taylor has been on the 10-day injured list since July 6 due to a fracture in his left foot, but he is inching closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Taylor began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and started in left field, going 0-for-3 at the plate. He was back in the lineup the following day and slugged two home runs as part of a 3-for-4 effort.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO