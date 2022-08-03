Read on www.snntv.com
Sarasota bicyclist dies after hit by SUV
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 59-year-old Sarasota man has died from the injuries he sustained in a crash, while he was stopped on his bike. It happened Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven...
New tiller truck in town for Sarasota County
There is an exciting new addition to the Sarasota County Fire Department. They just bought a tiller truck, which is unique because it takes two people to drive. The new truck will be housed at Fire Station 1. The maneuverability will allow firefighters to access tight roads and sharp turns in downtown Sarasota.
Missing teen sought in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - 14 year old Jenaci Nieto is missing and authorities could use the public's help to find her. She was last seen at approximately 11PM on Tuesday, August 2nd, at the Family Resource Center in Bradenton. Jenaci ran away from the facility with another young woman. Jenaci is 5'2", approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts (unknown color).
No swim advisories lifted at four Manatee County beaches
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The results from Monday's beach samples in Manatee County are in. The bacteria levels came back safe, so the no swim advisory has been lifted. The no swim advisory has been lifted at the following beaches:. Manatee Public Beach North. Bayfront Park North. Coquina Beach North.
Driver takes to Reddit to "out" road menace
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - SNN viewers sent us this video of an apparent road rage incident in Palmer Ranch in south Sarasota. The Reddit member says he was just driving on McIntosh, coming back from a morning jog this morning, and turns onto Central Sarasota Parkway eastbound. As he is passing the Stoneybrook development, a red pickup truck drives around the posting person on the shoulder of the road. The Reddit user voices the license plate number, which sounds like 3-7-A-E-W-R on the video.
Get back to school safely
SARASOTA- School starts on Wednesday and the back to school traffic starts right along with it. Remember to leave yourself more time to get to work next week. “Expect delays on roadways,” Officer Jason Frank said. “Our major thoroughfares into the city all have schools on them, so Fruitville, South Trail, North Trail, there is obviously going to be delays, so plan ahead.”
Suncoast Captains rated among best in the world
Suncoast charter captains are rated among the best in the world. FishingBooker is the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips. Each year they recognize top performers with the Angler’s Choice Award. Out of 7,800 global charter options available on the site, eight captains in Sarasota County...
SRQ named airport of the year by FDOT
SARASOTA - Beyond holding the title of the fastest growing commercial service airport in the state of Florida, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has been awarded the 2022 Commercial service airport of the year award by the Florida Department of Transportation. “We’ve had a banner year with air traffic, and setting...
No masks or mandates for students heading back to school
Masks and Covid-19 vaccines will not be required for kids to head back to school in Sarasota County and Manatee County school districts. Both counties say they are treating Covid like any other illness - if you are sick, you should stay home. Neither district will be conducting contact tracing...
Identifying the Fish of Florida and Where to Find Them
Originally Posted On: http://carboncatcharters.com/identifying-the-fish-of-florida-and-where-to-find-them/. You probably heard that Florida is “The Fishing Capital of the World.” So you and your pals charter a boat with us in sunny Tampa Bay. You’ve got the gear and the bait. But you don’t have a clue about which fish of...
Bat colony moves into a Venice man's home
Thousands of bats have moved in to a Venice man's attic. Larry Collins moved from Colorado a year ago. This nightmare is something he never expected. “What am I going to do? What's it going to cost?,” said Collins. What started with one bat in the garage turned into...
DOH Sarasota to host free Back2School Clinic this weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota Health Department is hosting a free walk-in Back2School vaccine clinic for kids, this weekend. It's happening this Saturday from eight in the morning to noon at the DOH Sarasota downtown location at 2200 Ringling Blvd. Parents, if your kids are going into pre-school and...
Housing program received $1.5 million in funding
A supportive housing program received a check for $1.5 million dollars. CASL provides independent housing and assisted living to hundreds of homeless and disabled people in South West Florida. There is a four year wait list for CASL’s current facilities. They are in the process of building three new...
Sarasota woman and team witness airstrike in Ukraine
(SARASOTA COUNTY) - (WSNN) - A normal day turned into a nightmare in Vinnytsia, a city in Western Ukraine, when on July 14th, a missile struck a shopping center. A Sarasota woman and her team explain the details of the blast. "It was pure chaos," Alex21 for Ukraine Founder Liz...
Van Wezel Foundation learning program helps combat 'summer slide'
SARASOTA - The Van Wezel's summer learning program is helping students across the Suncoast combat summer learning loss. Educators call it the "summer slide" before heading back to school. “The opportunity to continue learning as they had during the school year and make sure they don’t lose any of that...
Sarasota Boxing Club is in search of new home
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is looking for a new home. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends in October.
Foster kids receive support from All Star Children's Foundation ahead of school year
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Kids are going back to school next week! But some students on the Suncoast need an extra helping hand when it comes to preparation, and they include those in foster care. There are over 1400 children currently in foster care in Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties....
Circus Ring of Fame announces 2023 Ring finalists
Sarasota, FL – August 3, 2022 (SNN TV) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday the top ten (10) finalists for the class of 2023. Voting to select three (3) Circus Ring of Fame inductees will commence on Wednesday, August 3 beginning noon EDT. The online voting will close September 5, 2022 at midnight. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023. “This year the nominating committee was very thorough in its deliberations,” said Bill Powell, Chair of the Foundation. “We believe the candidates are all worthy of consideration but only three will be the deserving inductees representing the highest of achievement in circus arts and culture,” he noted.
