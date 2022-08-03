Charleston tech firm Blackbaud cuts jobs, pulls back on hiring 'to be conservative'

Read on www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Truck Stop of Harleyville LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Truck Stop of Harleyville LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer, wine at 137 Judge St., Harleyville, SC 29448. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 22, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015942.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity plans $325M buyout
Ingevity Corp. is making its third major acquisition by agreeing to pay $325 million to buy a manufacturer of pavement products. The North Charleston-based global chemical maker announced Aug. 2 it plans to purchase privately held Ozark Materials LLC and an affiliated transportation business in an all-cash transaction. The deal...
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Charleston port leader Maersk adding cold-storage warehouse to SC operations
Maersk Line, already the Port of Charleston's biggest customer, plans to operate a cold-storage distribution center in Ridgeville as part of its strategy to boost cargo and offer customers end-to-end services in supply chain operations. The 300,000-square-foot center on 37 acres at Santee Cooper's Camp Hall Commerce Park, scheduled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crbjbizwire.com
REV Federal Credit Union Announces New Vice President Of Retail
CHARLESTON, SC – REV is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Saunders to the role of Vice President of Retail. Jen joined REV in 2021 from Chartway Federal Credit Union, a $2Bn financial institution headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Prior to transitioning to her new role, Jen served...
SC Works Trident hosting public sector career fair
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident on August 17 will host a public sector career fair. The event is happening at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center and will be held in two parts. Jobseekers have the option to participate virtually from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or in person at […]
The Post and Courier
Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development
A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
Charleston City Paper
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year
Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
The Post and Courier
7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands
Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
CCSD board members explain proposed shifts in power from board to superintendent
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I think that the timing, as well as the strategies, all are completely wrong.”. Lee Runyan, a candidate for Charleston County School Board, is voicing his concerns about a possible power shift in the district. We've told you before about the proposal to...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - sale 8/23 - Rahem Drain
All Star Storage located at 221 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 . Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Rahem Drain 007 hhg, boxes, furn Donnaire Murray 028 Furn, Boxes, hhgs,misc items Joshua Goodwin 131 Furn., Boxes,HHG, Misc Items Michala Green 306 Furn, Boxes, hhgs,misc items AD# 2016067.
The Post and Courier
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
walterborolive.com
Berkeley County horse becomes third reported to have EIA this year
Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health department has reported that a Quarter Horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized due to equine infectious anemia (EIA). This brings the total number of cases reported in South Carolina for 2022 to three. Options for how to proceed regarding two other EIA positive horses in Barnwell County are also being discussed with Livestock Poultry Health.
abcnews4.com
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
The Post and Courier
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
live5news.com
MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
Comments / 0